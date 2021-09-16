Solvent Extractors’ body announces awards for highest processors, exporters

The Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India has announced the awards for highest processors and exporters for 2020-21.

A press statement by SEA of India said that to encourage processing of oilseeds and oil cakes as well as exports, the association is presenting awards to the highest processors of oil cake/oilseeds and exporters of various commodities at the annual general meeting of the association in Goa on September 23.

It said that the solvent industry in the country processes about 230 lakh tonnes (lt) of oilseeds, oil cakes, rice bran and also oil-bearing materials, recovering about 36 lt of vegetable oil and exporting roughtly 56 lt of de-oiled meals, veg oils and fats, castor oil and oilseed. This helps earn foreign exchange of around ₹27,500 crore per annum.

Following are the winners for 2020-21 under different categories:

Under ‘highest processors’: Vaighai Agro Products Ltd of Madurai in Tamil Nadu, and Ramdeobaba Solvent Pvt Ltd of Nagpur in Maharashtra for ricebran processing; Habib Solvex Pvt Ltd of Hiriyur in Karnataka, and M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd of Srirangapatna in Karnataka for sunflowerseed oil cake; Adani Wilmar Ltd, Alwar/Bundi in Rajasthan; and Vijay Solvex Ltd of Alwar in Rajasthan for rapeseed oil cake; Khedut Solvexp Pvt. Ltd of Gondal in Gujarat, and Royal Corporation of Gondal in Gujarat for groundnut oil cake; Manorama Industries Ltd of Raipur in Chhattisgarh for salseed; Triveni Solvex (P) Ltd of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh for Mahuaseed oil cake; Adani Wilmar Ltd, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and N K Proteins Pvt Ltd of Ahmedabad in Gujarat for castorseed oil cake; and KSE Ltd of Irinjalakuda in Kerala for copra (coconut) oil cake.

Under ‘highest exporters’: Radhashyam Industries Pvt Ltd of Kolkata, and Hemraj Industries Pvt Ltd of Kolkata for export of ricebran extraction; Adani Wilmar Ltd, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and Maruti Agro Traders of Ahmedabad in Gujarat for rapeseed extraction; Maruti Agro Traders of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, and Adani Wilmar Ltd of Ahmedabad in Gujarat for castorseed extraction; Maruti Agro Traders of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, and Castorgirnar Industries Pvt Ltd of Junagadh in Gujarat for groundnut seed extraction; Manorama Industries Ltd of Raipur in Chhattisgarh for sal oil (fats), mango kernel oil (fats) and kokum oil (fats); P J Margo Pvt Ltd of Bengaluru in Karnataka for neemseed oil; A P Organics Ltd of Dhuri in Punjab for ricebran oil; Marico India Ltd of Mumbai for coconut oil; and Vinay Industries Ltd of Bareja in Gujarat, and Castorgirnar Industries Pvt Ltd of Junagadh in Gujarat for groundnut oil.

Ricela Health Foods Ltd of Dhuri in Punjab, A P Refinery Pvt Ltd of Ludhiana in Punjab, and Naga Hanuman Agro Oils Pvt Ltd of Eluru in Andhra Pradesh are the winners of Shri B K Goenka-SEA Award for Refined Rice Bran Oil Production for 2020-21.