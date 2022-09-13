SOPA asks govt to act on illegal GM soyabean imports

The Soyabean Processors Association of India (SOPA), the apex trade body for the oilseed, has sought the government’s intervention to prevent illegal imports of genetically modified (GM) soyabean into the country.

SOPA, in a memorandum to the Union Agriculture Ministry, has raised concerns over the GM soyabean import cargo being unloaded at the Mumbai port and has sought immediate action against the company that is bringing in the prohibited oilseeds into the country.

In a letter to Pramod Kumar Meherda, Joint Secretary, Plant Protection and Quarantine, Agriculture Ministry, SOPA shared the details of the firm allegedly importing GM soyabean in contravention of the rules and regulations. The import of GM products are prohibited into the country.

“The vessel is currently discharging the cargo at port and we would request you to kindly take immediate action to ensure that the soyabean is not genetically modified. If immediate action is not taken and such imports are permitted, it will open the floodgates for illegal imports of GM soyabean, which will destroy our soyabean cultivation. The soyabean may find its way even to the farmers causing irreparable damage to the Indian soyabean cultivation,” SOPA Executive Director, D N Pathak said in the letter urging the government to take action.

While the import of GM soyabean is prohibited, the government last year relaxed the norms allowing imports of 1.2 million tonnes of GM soyabean meal to help the poultry sector deal with rising livestock feed prices which had hit the roof. In the current oil year, SOPA estimates that 5.4 lakh tonnes of soyabean meal and 5.09 lakh tonnes of soyabean have been imported into the country.