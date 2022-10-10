The Soyabean Processors’ Association of India (SOPA), the apex trade body for the sector, has pegged the kharif 2022 crop at 120.39 lakh tonnes (lt) — higher than the previous year’s 118.89 lt.

SOPA’s crop estimates are lower than the Ministry of Agriculture’s first advance estimates of 128.92 lt.

SOPA’s crop projections are despite a decline in the overall acreage at 114.50 lakh ha (lh) during this year’s kharif season, against 119.98 lh last year. SOPA’s acreage estimate is lower than the Government’s estimates of 120.82 lh for the kharif 2022 season. The soyabean trade body sees higher yield this year on account of the better spread of rains in key-growing regions of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. SOPA sees the overall yield higher by some six per cent at 1,051 kg per hectare compared with 991 kg last year.

M.P. prospects

In Madhya Pradesh, the largest producer of soyabean, the output this year will be higher at 53.26 lt, marginally higher than 52.29 lt a year ago. This higher output is despite almost a 10 per cent decline in acreage at 50.66 lh (55.68 lh). The yield in M.P. is expected to be higher by 12 per cent at 1,051 kg compared with 939 kg in the previous year. In Maharasthra, SOPA expects output to decline to 46.91 lakh tonnes compared with 48.32 lakh tonnes in the previous year on account of a decline in yields to 1,080 kg/ha (1,102 kg/ha in the previous year). The area has also declined to 43.44 lakh ha (43.84 lh). In some areas of Maharasthra, the excess rains have impacted the crop this year resulting in lower yields, said DN Pathak, Executive Director, SOPA.

In Rajasthan, SOPA expects production to be higher at 9.83 lt (7.04 lt) on higher yields. Soyabean yield in Rajasthan is likely to increase by 25 per cent to 953 kg (762 kg). The area was also higher in Rajasthan at 10.34 lh (9.25 lh). In Karnataka, soyabean production is seen higher at 4.39 lt (3.84 lt) on a rise in the area. However, in Telangana, the output is expected to be lower at 1.76 lt (3.54 lt) on a decline in acreage. In Gujarat, the output is seen higher at 2.40 lt (2.27 lt) on higher yields.

