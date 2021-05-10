South Central Railway operates 150th Kisan Rail within 126 days

The South Central Railway has so far operated 150 Kisan Rail trains with the 150th from Nagarsol in Maharashtra beginning its journey on Monday carrying 246 tonnes of onions. It is set to connect Malda Town in West Bengal.

From the time the first Kisan Rail was started from Nagarsol on January 5, 2021, it took only 126 days to operate 150 Kisan Rail. Significantly, this has been achieved from a single location in South Central Railway.

The success of the Kisan Rail initiative can be gauged from the fact that from the time it was introduced there has been a continuous demand for the trains. Overall, 47,957 tonnes of agricultural produce has been transported by these Kisan Rails from Nagarsol. The commodities transported include onions, watermelons and grapes. These have been transported to various places like Adarsh Nagar in New Delhi, New Guwahati, Malda Town, Agartala, Fatuha and New Jalpaiguri among others.

The Kisan Rail initiative has been started by Railways to provide safe, secure, fast and economical mode of transportation for the agricultural farmers and traders. One of the important factors for the success of the initiative is the 50 per cent concession received by the agricultural farmers/traders for transporting their produce by Kisan Rails. The Union Ministry of Food processing Industries has been offering this concession under the “Operation Greens - TOP to Total” scheme for transporting agricultural produce by Kisan Rails.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager of South Central Railway complimented the Nanded Division in transporting 150 Kisan rails in such a short span. Advising all the Divisions to take all Covid related precautions, he called upon them to continue assisting the agricultural sector to achieve better value for their produce.

Transportation by Railways ensures fast movement of goods with least enroute damages to the small farmers and traders, thereby helping in realising better value for their produce. Even during these pandemic times, Railways continues to operate Kisan Rails taking all precautions, for assisting the agricultural farmers and traders.