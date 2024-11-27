India Meteorological Department (IMD) is yet to declare cyclone ‘Fengal’ off the Sri Lanka coast, but its projected path aims the Tamil Nadu coast. IMD’s call is expected anytime, but the rains may not be able to hold for much longer.

The coastal stretch from Mayiladuthurai to Tondi has already been brought under a spell, per satellite pictures at 7.15 am.

Falling under this stretch are towns such as Nagapattinam, Velankanni,Mannargudi, Vedaranyam, Thiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Pattukottai, Adiramapattinam, Avudaiyarkoil and Nattanipurasamudi.

A focused flare-up is visible over an area bounded by Kalakyarkoil, Karaikudi, Ananthangi, Manamelkudi, Tondi and Devipattinam in the Delta districts.