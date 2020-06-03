Agri Business

South-West Monsoon in good shape; Bay of Bengal gears up for next low

Vinson Kurian Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on June 03, 2020 Published on June 03, 2020

In a fascinating contest for earning the right to steer the monsoon over the landmass, the Bay of Bengal appears to be conjuring up the next low-pressure area after Cyclone Nisarga from the Arabian Sea crossed the North Maharashtra coast on Wednesday and is weakening.

The Nisarga remnant would enter Central and East India with its rain bands before drifting into the foothills of Bihar and South-East Uttar Pradesh and fading out over Nepal, India Meteorological Department (IMD) projections said. Coupling with an incoming western disturbance, it may pour down heavily over these regions.

IMD, US models

The new low may take shape over the East Bay, which — like the rest of the basin — has warmed up suitably a fortnight after the torrents associated with Cyclone Amphan had cooled it. The low may become a depression and orient itself perfectly towards the monsoon sweet spot of Head Bay around June 10. A short to medium term model guidance from the IMD suggests that the depression and heavy rain bands could sweep their way into East India and the farming heartland.

Rain for heartland

The US Climate Prediction Centre points to a second disturbance entering the Bay, and there is a moderate potential for the formation of a depression as it moves northwestward towards East India or Bangladesh. Another cyclone here is ruled out because it is rare after the onset of the monsoon.

This Bay depression may move into West Uttar Pradesh per forecasts valid until June 13, driving the monsoon from the Bay into East and Central India, setting up the most ideal scenario ensuring adequate rain coverage over the region. Arrival of a western disturbance will further busy up the proceedings further.

Lull over South-West

The Arabian Sea and Bay arms of the monsoon will have thus been established, though a lull is likely over the South-West coast (Arabian Sea) after Cyclone Nisarga. The monsoon flows are forecast to be good, but they would go to feed a rogue circulation forming off the Yemen-Oman coasts.

The depression in the Bay would still be able to pull in the monsoon westerlies into the northern part of the West Coast and adjoining Central India, bringing another wet spell into those areas. The Kerala and Karnataka coasts are likely to remain relatively drier during this period, models suggest.

Published on June 03, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Spot rubber firms up
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.