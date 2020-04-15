South-West monsoon likely to be normal this year

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
India is likely to receive a “normal” South-West monsoon this year, with the country as a whole receiving 100 per cent of the long period average (LPA) of 88 cm rainfall, the Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary, M Rajeevan, said on Wednesday.
The chances of getting a good monsoon, which is important for agricultural activities in particular and the economy in general, are very high with 45 per cent probability of receiving rainfall between 96 to 104 per cent of LPA, while the probability of receiving deficient rains (below 90 per cent of LPA) was a mere 9 per cent, he said. The probability for rainfall in the range of 104 to 110 per cent of the LPA i s 21 per cent, which is the average rainfalll received during the South-West monsoon annually between 1961 and 2000.
Rajeevan, who along with India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director, General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, released the first stage long-range monsoon forecast here, said both El Nino and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), the ocean warming phenomena that influence the quantum of rainfall that India gets during the South-West monsoon, are neutral this year.
While the El Nino is linked to deficient rains, a positive IOD brings in more rains to the Indian landmass. However, he said, some models suggest La Nina conditions, which leads to better rains during the latest part of the monsoon.
With 60 per cent of the country’s fields being rain-fed, the monsoon, which accounts for more than 70 per cent of annual rainfall, is critically important for farming and economic growth.
The MoES Secretary also said while the onset and withdrawal dates for the monsoon remain June 1 and October 15 respectively, the date of onset and withdrawal, particularly in the central and northwestern regions of the country, have seen some change and an expert committee which looked into the actual onset and withdrawal dates in these regions between 2016 and 2019 have redrawn the dates acoordingly.
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Finolex Industries gained 13 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Monday, breaking ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
In the midst of a lockdown, a foodie fuels his appetite for morsels of Hyderabad
Norway’s majestic fjords leave a lasting impression on a traveller
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...