Soya oil rise despite weak cues

Despite weak global cues and physical demand, intense speculations have lifted soya oil prices with soya refined being quoted at ₹798-800 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹755- 60. Palm oil (Indore) quoted at ₹760 for 10 kg. Cotton oil (Gujarat) at ₹745, while groundnut oil (Indore) ruled at ₹1,020-40 for 10 kg respectively. Mustard seeds were quoted lower at ₹3,750-3,800 a quintal, while raida ruled at ₹3,850.