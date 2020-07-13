Soya rules higher in Indore

Notwithstanding availability of cheap imported oil and subdued physical demand, soy oil ruled higher in Indore mandis on improved global cues with soy refined Indore (Prakash/Keshav/Ambuja) today being quoted at ₹830 for 10 kg, soy refined (Vippy) at ₹827, soy refined (Bajrang) at ₹829, soy refined Neemuch (MS Solvex) was quoted at ₹822, soy refined (Dhanuka) at ₹820, while soy refined Mandsaur (Amrit) was quoted at ₹823 for 10 kg, respectively. Soy solvent ruled at ₹770-775 for 10 kg.

Plant deliveries of soybean were quoted at ₹3,825-3,850 a quintal, while ruled at ₹3,700-3,800. Sanjay Agrawal, a local soybean trader, said given the adequate availability of cheap imported oil, carryover stock in soybean and robust crop report, long rally in soy oil appears unlikely. Amidst scattered domestic demand, Soy DOC ruled at ₹31,500- 32,000 a tone on improved domestic demand.