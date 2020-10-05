Agri Business

Soya oil rules weak

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on October 05, 2020 Published on October 05, 2020

Despite improved global cues, soya oil in Indore and other mandis across Madhya Pradesh traded lower on weak physical demand. A rise in the arrival of new crops also added to the downtrend with soya refined today declining to ₹895-898, while soya solvent ruled at ₹845 for 10 kg. Soya oil plant rates also declined on increased availability of soya seeds with the crushers. Soya refined Ruchi today declined to ₹900, Prakash ruled at ₹895, Keshav ₹893, Vippy ₹898 each, Avi (Ujjain) ₹895, soya refined MS Pachore ₹895, Neemuch (MS Solvex) ₹888, Dhanuka ₹885, Amrit (Mandsaur) ₹886, Khandwa ₹895-898, Itarsi ₹900, Nimbhara ₹888, while soya refined Kalapipal (Ambika) declined to ₹897 for 10 kg, respectively.

Soyabean plant deliveries today were quoted at ₹3,900-3,925 a quintal, while soyabean ruled at ₹3,750-3,800. In Neemuch also, soyabean was quoted lower at ₹3,888 a quintal. Amidst subdued demand, soya DOC was quoted at ₹32,500 a tonne.

