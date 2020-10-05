Soya oil rules weak

Atmanirbharta in toy-making is no child’s play
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Despite improved global cues, soya oil in Indore and other mandis across Madhya Pradesh traded lower on weak physical demand. A rise in the arrival of new crops also added to the downtrend with soya refined today declining to ₹895-898, while soya solvent ruled at ₹845 for 10 kg. Soya oil plant rates also declined on increased availability of soya seeds with the crushers. Soya refined Ruchi today declined to ₹900, Prakash ruled at ₹895, Keshav ₹893, Vippy ₹898 each, Avi (Ujjain) ₹895, soya refined MS Pachore ₹895, Neemuch (MS Solvex) ₹888, Dhanuka ₹885, Amrit (Mandsaur) ₹886, Khandwa ₹895-898, Itarsi ₹900, Nimbhara ₹888, while soya refined Kalapipal (Ambika) declined to ₹897 for 10 kg, respectively.
Soyabean plant deliveries today were quoted at ₹3,900-3,925 a quintal, while soyabean ruled at ₹3,750-3,800. In Neemuch also, soyabean was quoted lower at ₹3,888 a quintal. Amidst subdued demand, soya DOC was quoted at ₹32,500 a tonne.
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
A good headset is most certainly the need of the hour. With calls to attend and sometimes the need for some ...
Despite a strong IPO season, the stock of Angel Broking Ltd, one of the largest retail brokers in India, ...
Pay heed to the components of your salary to make it tax-efficient, especially in tough times like these
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed strong rallies last week
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...