Soyabean acreage rising amid normal monsoon outlook, better prices

Vivo V19: Think of it as a camera with a phone
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
Encouraging returns last year and normal monsoon outlook for this kharif season has brightened the prospects for soyabean cultivation starting next month.
While the trade has pinned hopes on the increased acreage this year for the oilseed, it is also counting on government assistance in terms of hiking customs duty on import of edible oils.
Davish Jain, Chairman, Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA), underlined the need to hike the customs duty on edible oils by 10 per cent so as to support domestic oil industry and encourage farmers to opt for oilseeds.
“Next month we are starting plantation (of soyabean) and the monsoon is likely to be on time. Currently, prices are below the minimum support price (MSP). This is the time for the government to hike the customs duty on imports of edible oils, so it may lift domestic prices,” said Jain.
Soyabean prices were last quoted at around ₹3,600-3,900 per quintal in Bhopal markets, which is mostly below the MSP of ₹3,710. The prices dipped to ₹3,400 last year around the same time and later hit a high of ₹4,176 in January 2020. Last year, soyabean provided better returns than other commodities.
Jain said, “A hike in customs duty would mean the government can look for about ₹7,500 crore in additional revenues.”
Meanwhile, the trade body has estimated exports for the year 2019-20 (October 2019 to September 2020) to fall by one lakh tonnes to 6 lakh tonnes. “The Covid-19 has had a serious impact on the poultry and soyabean processing industry and many of our past estimates have gone completely awry,” SOPA had said earlier. It also noted that the crushing activity for the oil year 2019-20 has fallen by 8.5 lakh tonnes to 69 lakh tonnes with domestic meal consumption reduced by 5 lakh tonnes to 45 lakh tonnes. The trade body estimates carryover stock to rise to 13.26 lakh tonnes at the end of September.
The markets haven’t opened in many regions. But as the trade expects markets to resume operations after the lifting of the lockdown, farmers are likely to flush the market with the stocks available with them.
“As per our estimation, it is about 4 million tonnes as on May 1. This is considerable quantity for the next five months. And without exports we can’t consume that quantum till the end of the season. So in this case, we may be left with a good amount of carryforward stock for the next season,” Jain stated.
In a research report on Tuesday, Kedia Advisory stated, “Soyabean yesterday settled up by 0.21 per cent at 3,812 tracking firmness in overseas prices as purchases by the world’s top importer China underpinned the market and due to supply concerns in retail markets because of the lockdown.”
Analysts have underlined that China’s April soyabean imports fell 12 per cent from a year earlier after bad weather delayed cargoes from top supplier Brazil. China, the world’s top soyabean buyer, brought in 6.716 million tonnes of the oilseed in April, down from 7.64 million tonnes a year ago.
The analyst note stated Chinese buyers booked deals to purchase 378,000 tonnes of US soyabeans.
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Traffic badly hit, ruling out a quick recovery, says Ashwini Phadnis
Many say opportunity and uncertainty come together in the stock market. Look closer and you also might find an ...
The large-cap-oriented fund has contained losses well in these difficult market conditions
At the first sign of trouble, one should exit credit risk funds: Arvind Chari, Head - Fixed Income and ...
All the five schemes in the category have posted negative one-year returns
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...