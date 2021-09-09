Agri Business

Soyabean damaged on 8 lakh ha; crop health poor in 13% of planted area, says SOPA

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on September 09, 2021

Pegs the acreage at 115 lakh hectares against Government’s estimate of 124 lakh hectares

Soyabean crop has been totally damaged on about 8 lakh hectares (lh) due to excess rains and the crop condition is poor in about 12.83 per cent of the planted area, according to Soyabean Processors Association of India (SOPA), the apex trade body.

As a result of complete crop damage, SOPA has pegged the acreage lower to the extent of 6.45 per cent at 115.5 lh against the Agriculture Ministry’s estimates of 123.60 lh.

SOPA said crop condition is normal in 42.20 per cent of the sown area, good in 22.97 per cent and very good in 15.46 per cent.

SOPA had carried out extensive survey recently across every major soyabean growing districts in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka among others interacting with farmers on the fields, traders, input suppliers, mandi officials and soya processors to assess the health of the oilseed crop.

In Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the crop is in grain filling stage, SOPA said.

Differing estimates (in lakh hectares)

States

As per govt

As per SOPA

Madhya Pradesh

55.840

51.068

Maharashtra

45.942

45.070

Rajasthan

10.627

8.537

Telangana

3.448

3.384

Karnataka

3.827

3.712

Chhattisgarh

0.513

0.477

Gujarat

2.237

2.170

Other States

1.129

1.095

Total

123.603

115.513

Crop switch

In the largest producing State of Madhya Pradesh, the crop has witnessed some damage due to heavy rainfall in districts such as Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidhsa, Sagar, Damoh, Rajgarh and Bhopal, which will affect the productivity. Also in these districts, some area has been converted from soyabean to blackgram, moong, maize and paddy.

Further, in Ratlam, Mandsour and Neemuch districts, the crop has been affected in small areas by pest attack and diseases such as stem fly, leaf blight and root rot.

In Rajasthan, the delayed sowing has affected the plant growth and the crop is in flowering and pod formation stages. Substantial area has been converted to black gram, moong, maize and paddy among others.

Published on September 09, 2021

