Soyabean output set to rise to 14 mt

India’s soyabean output is seen rising this year, on increase in acreage and copious rains in the key growing regions of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, according to a government entity.

“Soyabean production will be higher this year and we expect it to be at least around 14 million tonnes,” said VS Bhatia, Director, ICAR-Indian Institute of Soyabean Research, based in Indore. In 2018-19, soyabean output stood at 13.78 million tonnes, according to the fourth advance estimates of the Agriculture Ministry.

With prices remaining favourable for most part of the marketing season last year, farmers have planted more area under the oilseed this kharif. Soyabean acreage is two per cent higher than normal this year at 113 lakh hectares and about one per cent higher than last year. Farmers in MP and Rajasthan have planted more area while the area has shrunk in Maharashtra.

Excess rainfall

However, with most parts of Central India receiving excess rains, there have been concerns about water-logging in several areas hurting the crop. Madhya Pradesh, so far, has received 19 per cent excess rains in the ongoing monsoon season, while the surplus rainfall in Rajasthan stood at 33 per cent.

Bhatia said the crop is in good condition, mainly in Malwa region, the main growing area, where the rains have been good. “There have been some isolated cases of water-logging and also some instances of pest attacks and diseases. We have already issued an advisory to farmers to deal with the pests and diseases,” Bhatia said.

Harvest schedule

The harvesting of the early maturing varieties will begin by September 20-25 and full-scale harvesting will be from October 15.

DN Pathak, Executive Director, Soyabean Processors Association of India (SOPA) said it was still raining in parts of Central India and premature to comment on the crop size at this point. SOPA will conduct a crop survey from September 26 till October 4. Last week, SOPA maintained that there was no widespread or excessive damage to the crop from excess rains.

Govindbhai Patel of GG Patel and Nikhil Research Company, while maintaining that the crop condition of soyabean was good, expects the cropsize to be marginally lower at around 10 mt , down from last year’s estimates of 10.2 mt. “Though the area is higher by 1 lakh ha this year, delayed sowing is set to impact the yields,” Patel said.

Last week, Skymet in its kharif crop projections had also projected a lower output of 11.99 mt due to lower yields on delayed planting. However, NCML had projected a marginal increase in output at 13.84 mt .