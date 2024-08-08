Speciality chemical manufacturing start-up Scimplify has raised $9.5 million in Series-A funding. The round was led by Omnivore, alongside Bertelsmann India Investments and existing investors 3one4 Capital and Beenext.

Founded in 2023, Scimplify is a speciality chemicals company in India offering a science-first, end-to-end contract manufacturing platform for agrochemicals, pharmaceutical APIs, and flavours and fragrances. With this new round, the company plans to double its R&D capabilities and add more geographies where key customer segments lie.

Based out of Bengaluru, Scimplify’s diversified services encompass contract research and commercial chemical manufacturing across various sectors, including agrochemicals, pharmaceutical APIs, and flavours and fragrances. With increasing demand for new formulations to support the green transition, shifts in global supply chains away from China and towards India, as well as manufacturing incentives from the Indian government, Scimplify is strategically positioned to cater to a substantial customer base in India and across the globe, the company said.

Sustainable agrochemicals

Salil Srivastava, Co-Founder of Scimplify, “The backbone of Indian speciality chemical manufacturing are mid-sized factories that have built in-depth, chemistry specific expertise over decades. However, there is significant available capacity to double the national output in the next 5 years with the given infrastructure. Scimplify brings together unique products to these factories using cutting-edge R&D along with consistent demand from global customers to utilise these capacities and provide a tech-enabled, full-stack offering to the modern agile customer.’‘

Science-driven platform

Mark Kahn, Managing Partner of Omnivore, said, “Scimplify’s science-driven platform delivers affordable, sustainable agrochemicals and green chemistry intermediaries. By streamlining R&D and manufacturing of sustainable formulations, they’re meeting global demands and positioning India as a leader in sustainable manufacturing of chemical intermediaries. Their approach satisfies regulatory requirements, consumer needs, and environmental concerns, elevating industry standards.”

Rohit Sood, Managing Partner of Bertelsmann India Investments, added, “We are excited to partner with Salil & Sachin on their venture to create value in the speciality chemicals industry through a full stack approach. Their unique science, technology & supply-first approach is best suited to leverage the increasing diversification of global supply chains while providing a big boost to the nation’s ‘Made in India’ drive.”