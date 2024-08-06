abCoffee, a tech-enabled, grab-and-go specialty coffee chain, opened seven outlets in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Abhijeet Anand, Founder, said the speciality coffee retail chain will open three more outlets in Bengaluru next week. abCoffee serves speciality coffees sourced from the key growing region of Chikkamagaluru

“We are thrilled to bring the abCoffee experience to the tech city of Bengaluru with the launch of seven new outlets. Our focus on delivering affordable, specialty coffee in a grab-and-go format has resonated strongly with guests across India. All abCoffee locations will offer quick, friendly service with an inviting vibe, perfect for grabbing your favourite coffee and savouries on the go. Bengaluru, with its vibrant IT and start-up crowd, provides the perfect backdrop for abCoffee’s model for “to-go” specialty coffee beverages and quick eats enabled by efficient and technology-powered interfaces,” Anand said.

The two year-old coffee retail chain has opened 50 outlets in Mumbai, Delhi and the National Capital Region. The company is evaluating options to expand to other cities, Anand said.

abCoffee’s unique selling proposition lies in its efficient and streamlined system, which ensures that quality coffee is served within minutes, eliminating unnecessary frills typically associated with coffee consumption in India.

With prices starting at just ₹77, abCoffee is set to make the specialty coffee culture accessible to a broader audience. Coffee enthusiasts can visit the new outlets or order online through Zomato, and Swiggy. Customers can pre-order their coffees on their web app. (order.abcoffee.in), it said.