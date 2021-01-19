Spice exporters’ forum elects new office-bearers

Cherian Xavier and Emmanuel Nambusseril have been elected Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the All India Spices Exporters’ Forum (AISEF) for the year 2021.

Cherian Xavier is the Chief Operating Officer at Plant Lipids, a major spice, oleoresin and extracts company.

Emmanuel Nambusseril serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of Akay Natural Ingredients Pvt Ltd, a major exporter of spice oleoresins, steam sterilised spices, and is a major exporter of spice oleoresin ingredients.

The All India Spices Exporters’ Forum (AISEF), established in 1987, works towards protecting the interests of spice exporters in the country, creating a sustainable, pro-development business environment for the spice industry and its stakeholders.