Diversification of export markets and creating ‘Brand India’ in the spices sector will help make India more sustainable and resilient in exporting spices. This will give strength to the entire value chain, said Rajesh Agrawal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

“If more value addition happens within the economy, this will make the sector more resilient,” he said interacting with the spice industry leaders and exporters at the 36th-anniversary celebrations of the Spices Board.

He also called for leveraging technology and public-private partnerships for further growth and developments in the spices sector.

Seeking insights

D Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board, said the Board has been strategising to achieve $10 billion in exports of spices by 2030 and requested insights from the stakeholders on key potential and emerging markets as well as stumbling barriers in the trade of spices for collective action.

There was also a panel discussion with spice industry leaders and exporters on doubling exports.

On the sidelines of the panel discussion, a compendium on the key schemes for the spices exporters compiled and prepared by YES Bank and Spices Board was released by Rajesh Agrawal. He introduced the appeal mechanism designed in the Quality Management System of Spices Board for the export of spices before the stakeholders.

The Board also organised a nationwide campaign on ‘Clean and Safe Spices’ covering more than 20 States/UT to spread the message and awareness on food safety and the quality of spices for producing surplus quality spices.