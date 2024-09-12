The Spices Board India has introduced the ‘CardsApp,’ a mobile application aimed at enhancing cardamom production during the Spices Conclave and Buyer-Seller Meet held at the Indian Cardamom Research Institute in Myladumpara in Idukki.

K.G. Jagadeesha, Secretary of the Spices Board, inaugurated the event. He also launched the Spices Incubation Centre at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, and the Kisan Seva Kendra, a dedicated farmer facilitation centre. The Kisan Seva Kendra aims to support the spice farmers and provide solutions to various challenges in the agricultural sector.

During the conclave, the Spices Board showcased the ‘CardsApp,’ which provides vital soil test results, including a Soil Fertility Map, from samples collected across 19 villages in Udumbanchola and Idukki regions known for their cardamom cultivation potential. The app is expected to play a crucial role in increasing productivity by offering data-driven insights to farmers.

T. Radhakrishnan, a renowned soil expert and Assistant Professor at Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology (DUK) conducted a session on utilizing the ‘CardsApp.’ M. Murugan, Professor and Head at the Cardamom Research Station of Kerala Agricultural University delivered a session on the impact of climate change on cardamom production.

As many as 300 participants attended the conclave and buyer-seller meet, including representatives from agricultural cooperatives, farmers’ organizations, cardamom producers’ federations, and the export trade sector.

The Spices Board aims to empower cardamom farmers by utilizing the latest technological advancements through initiatives like ‘CardsApp,’ which will contribute to the growth and sustainability of India’s cardamom production industry.