Spices Board to launch cloud based live e-auction for cardamom

In a technology empowered initiative to gain edge on emerging possibilities to spike efficiency, transparency and better profits for all stakeholders, Spices Board India will launch a cloud based live e-auction facility on Monday (November 1) at the e-Auction centre at Spices Park, Puttady in Idukki.

The cloud platform is part of the Board’s continuous initiatives to add growing value to Indian cardamom trade and export, by aligning emerging technologies to facilitate tangible increase in value of returns, convenience, transparency and better price in cardamom trade. The cloud based live e-auction facility is designed as a technology-empowered solution to address the existing hurdles faced by the traders for participation in the auctions with interstate travel.

Dean Kuriakose, Member of Parliament, Idukki and member Spices Board will inaugurate the cloud-based live e-auction on Monday. The event will be presided by A G Thankappan, Chairman, Spices Board. The keynote address will be delivered by D Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board.

“Unlike the current system, when this platform gets live, growers, dealers and auctioneers can collectively take part in auctions from any one of the e-auction centres, Spices Park, Puttady or the auction centre at Bodinayakanur, Tamil Nadu, as per their choice without moving into respective auction centres” said D. Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board.