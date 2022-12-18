The Karnataka State Spices Development Board in association with the Spices Board India is holding a buyer-seller meeting on December 22 at Hubballi in Karnataka for exporters, traders and farmers as part of its efforts to promote exports of quality spices from the country.

Official sources said the meeting would be held at Naveen Hotel in the city, where all the stakeholders will get an opportunity to let the others know of their expectations, besides expressing their views on other issues involved in the production, trade and export of spices.

Focus spices

The focus will be more on chilli, turmeric, pepper and ginger — the potential ones that are integrated into the livelihood of the farming community in the central and north-eastern regions of Karnataka.

In particular, Byadagi chilli, which has got a geographical indication tag, is grown largely in these areas. Besides, a good quantity of pepper and ajwain are also cultivated in the region.

Also read A dream budget should make exports the engine of economic growth: Industry players

About 200 representing the exporters, traders and farmers are expected to take part in the meeting, which has become a key strategy of the Commerce Ministry under which the Spices Board India functions to promote exports.