Spices exports increase 19% to 7 lt in H1; chilli tops charts

India’s spices exports grew 19 per cent in quantity in the first half of the current fiscal, touching 7,00,150 tonnnes thereby, surpassing the 5.86 lakh tonnes mark. The export value was penned at ₹12,274 crore.

Chilli, cumin, turmeric, coriander and ginger were the top five most-exported spices.

Chilli retained its position of being the largest exported spice with a shipment of 2,64,500 tonnes, fetching ₹3,605 crore. Cumin followed next with 1,53,000 tonnes valued at ₹2167.70 crore.

Maximum growth

The spice which recorded the maximum growth in terms of quantity and value was small cardamom. It contributed to the overall exports during the period, rising 483 per cent in value terms and 369 per cent in quantity. During the period, a total of 1,900 tonnes of small cardamom valued at ₹329.50 crore were exported as against 405 tonnes valued at ₹56.52 crore during the same period last year.

In the ongoing pandemic, the spices with immunity boosting properties have been in great demand. Turmeric registered a remarkable growth of 42 per cent in quantity by shipping 99,000 tonnes valued at ₹858.10 crore globally. A total of 23,700 tonnes of ginger was exported.

The export of fenugreek, coriander and other seed spices such as mustard, aniseed, dill seed, etc, grew substantially. Coriander with a shipment of 26,750 tonnes fetched ₹227.32 crore. Nutmeg and mace exports was 1,650 tonnes valued at ₹75.50 crore. Value added spices such as curry powders and pastes done well with a shipment of 19,500 tonnes valued at ₹462.12 crore.

During the period, a total volume of 4,150 tonnes of celery valued at ₹52.40 crore was exported this fiscal as against 3,260 tonnes at ₹35.18 crore in the same period last year.