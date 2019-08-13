Spices Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|BlackPepper
|Payyannur(Ker)
|0.62
|-3.12
|10.33
|30000
|30000
|-7.69
|Garlic
|Jorhat(ASM)
|27.50
|5.77
|268.00
|8000
|8000
|-
|Barhaj(UP)
|16.00
|-11.11
|2383.00
|5170
|5120
|-
|Sandila(UP)
|9.00
|125
|286.80
|3500
|4100
|191.67
|Sahiyapur(UP)
|3.00
|20
|115.60
|5660
|5360
|-
|Golagokarnath(UP)
|1.30
|-51.85
|89.60
|4820
|4750
|60.67
|Pepperungarbled
|Kuttoor(Ker)
|1.30
|NC
|25.80
|33100
|33500
|4.09
|Turmeric
|Perundurai(TN)
|49.00
|53.12
|1766.24
|6220
|6399
|-15.93
|Coimbatore(TN)
|8.00
|700
|21.60
|6500
|6500
|-18.75