Spices Prices

as on : 13-09-2019 12:06:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC102.002950029500-11.94
CorrianderSeed
Mangrol(Guj)5.70-13.64507.705600400047.37
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Halvad(Guj)10.20571.05347.681425014500-16.18
Garlic
Barhaj(UP)21.0016.672492.0053905390-
Sandila(UP)14.00-22.22329.8032003700156.00
Tamkuhi Road(UP)6.10144330.403800380080.95
Jhansi(UP)2.50-16.6777.6055805575-
Gadaura(UP)1.00-33.3352.204400450079.59
Soharatgarh(UP)0.905042.5061706120-
Turmeric
Erode(TN)40.2869189.97596159411.03
Perundurai(TN)30.0015.382180.2461785969-5.66
Coimbatore(TN)0.60-92.522.8060006500-25.00
Published on September 13, 2019
TOPICS
spices and condiments