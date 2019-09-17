Spices Prices

as on : 17-09-2019 01:41:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

BlackPepper
Taliparamba(Ker)1.303031.503025031250-15.38
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.002528.203000030500-9.09
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC103.002850029500-12.31
Payyannur(Ker)0.62NC14.633000030000-7.69
Cardamoms
Mumbai(Mah)5.0066.6763.00460000180000360.00
CorrianderSeed
Bangalore(Kar)66.0022.22484.00100001000014.29
Kota(Raj)33.105.081140.805450500029.76
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Mumbai(Mah)19.00-9.52355.002300023000NC
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)14.4045.451312.601335513375-16.53
Tharad(Guj)12.50-47.26208.201368013175-16.46
Vankaner(Guj)5.50129.1746.601350014500-19.04
Jasdan(Guj)3.00-88238.501375014750-15.38
Chotila(Guj)2.50-28.5766.32155001550029.17
Sami(Guj)2.00-2053.401375013875-22.97
Visavadar(Guj)1.68-22.225.041257512545-9.50
Savarkundla(Guj)1.50NC59.501412513975-12.88
Bachau(Guj)1.10-38.8925.101475015250-4.84
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)40.00471.43376.0013500925040.63
Alappuzha(Ker)2.00NC25.00136001360020.35
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)177.00-46.532672.0068506850132.20
Pune(Mah)113.0071.215173.00110005000340.00
Pune(Mah)60.00-9.095173.0050005000100.00
Barhaj(UP)24.009.092538.0054005400-
Awagarh(UP)20.00NC233.0050005100-
Etawah(UP)20.00233.3387.3085008500-
Kohima(Nag)16.006.67110.0057005800-
Lucknow(UP)16.0014.29721.0072507250190.00
Tanda Urmur(UP)11.0010436.8075007500-
Mathura(UP)7.0040184.0059005050207.29
Mirzapur(UP)4.0033.33354.0067506560154.72
Sultanpur(UP)4.0033.3395.8068856950175.40
Agra(UP)3.5016.67587.0058805300194.00
Asansol(WB)3.2023.08205.527400750017.46
Sehjanwa(UP)3.0050109.402600280020.93
Jhansi(UP)2.5038.8981.9055705580-
Saharanpur(UP)2.50212.599.3061505250151.02
Kalimpong(WB)2.2022.2215.003900380011.43
Meham(Har)2.00NC12.007000600040.00
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.00-63.64337.903800380072.73
Milak(UP)2.00-2.004545--
Hardoi(UP)1.706.255.2053105320-
Barabanki(UP)1.6033.3360.9071007100158.18
Bareilly(UP)1.50-2571.2018754850-27.18
Golagokarnath(UP)1.50-16.6797.304800482069.91
Badayoun(UP)1.40-60104.0048504800155.26
Karad(Mah)1.00NC75.0065006000160.00
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC42.007300700082.50
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC54.5062506220156.15
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-44.44131.4062756260206.10
Lakhimpur(UP)0.80-20315.505400507079.40
Vilaspur(UP)0.78-0.785850--
Kosikalan(UP)0.70NC57.3068306800-
Paliakala(UP)0.70-12.513.3050104950-
Rudauli(UP)0.70-5.708000--
Shahabad(Har)0.60-252.1060003500400.00
Kasganj(UP)0.60-2524.5053605120154.03
Soharatgarh(UP)0.60-33.3343.1062606170-
MethiSeeds
Kota(Raj)3.00200127.503875365031.36
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-33.3395.003350033500-10.67
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC34.903230031800-8.76
Soanf
Mumbai(Mah)5.00-72.22131.001300013000-10.34
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)33.0015502250.2463895639-2.44
Erode(TN)20.08-52.719315.0557805944-5.25
Mumbai(Mah)13.00550303.0013500135003.85
Bangalore(Kar)2.0010036.0010500105004.48
Coimbatore(TN)0.8541.6724.5055006000-31.25
ChiliRed
Mumbai(Mah)76.0022.582502.001700017000-5.56
Udaipura(Raj)2.00-62.2627.601100011000-
Published on September 17, 2019
