Spices Prices

as on : 24-09-2019 05:09:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ajwan
Unjha(Guj)16.66-33.3210425--
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)9.00-59.0931.002500031150-35.28
Chikkamagalore(Kar)2.00-2.0021460--
Kattappana(Ker)1.80NC6.303150036500-
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC104.002850028500-12.31
Payyannur(Ker)0.60-3.2315.233050030000-6.15
Cardamoms
Mumbai(Mah)3.00-4069.00460000460000360.00
Kattappana(Ker)1.80-37.936.50305000130000217.71
Cloves
Kattappana(Ker)0.90-52.633.905500075000-15.38
Coca
Kattappana(Ker)1.10-2.304500-12.50
CorrianderSeed
Bangalore(Kar)61.00-7.58545.00100001000014.29
Unjha(Guj)49.84-49.846175--
Baran(Raj)40.00-40.005820-46.42
Kota(Raj)22.10-33.231162.905500545030.95
Rajkot(Guj)6.009.091161.304900540015.29
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.50246.1539.906100630034.07
Aklera(Raj)3.60157.147.005740570018.35
Visavadar(Guj)2.04131.8266.764450446012.09
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC17.904350450019.18
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)60.00NC2593.601425014400-16.18
Mumbai(Mah)60.00215.79415.002300023000NC
Merta City(Raj)32.00-94.86654.201519015600-13.20
Tharad(Guj)21.6072.8229.801392013680-14.99
Jamnagar(Guj)12.40-6.7749.301256316125-
Jasdan(Guj)10.00233.33248.501425013750-12.31
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)8.60-40.281321.201380013355-16.36
Sanchor(Raj)5.50-5.5014500-1.40
Bhesan(Guj)5.00-13.0013250-3.31
Sami(Guj)4.0010057.401425013750-20.17
Chotila(Guj)3.504069.82155001550029.17
Thara(Guj)3.489.4369.121395014355-19.71
Morbi(Guj)1.60-206.101304013045-10.99
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)1.4010050.901260514555-24.43
Amreli(Guj)1.30-1.3013700--
Dhrol(Guj)0.9028.5715.2012815141752.11
Dasada Patadi(Guj)0.60-66.674.2014162140752.70
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)27.00-40340.001650016500NC
Imphal(Man)3.20-5.8816.201700015000-
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)1.00257.501800016000-
Thoubal(Man)0.90-257.701400014000-
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)196.0010.732868.0078506850166.10
Pune(Mah)59.00-1.675287.003000500020.00
Pune(Mah)55.00-8.335287.00110005000340.00
Dhing(ASM)50.00-50626.001200011500-
Gorakhpur(UP)49.90353.64120.9066106260237.24
Awagarh(UP)18.00-10251.0048005000-
Kohima(Nag)16.00NC126.0057005700-
Barhaj(UP)16.00-33.332554.0065005400-
Lucknow(UP)14.00-12.5735.0073007250192.00
Tanda Urmur(UP)9.50-13.64446.3075007500-
Kharupetia(ASM)7.50-7.509800--
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)7.00-22.22109.00575010000150.00
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)6.20287.542.3041004500105.00
Asansol(WB)4.1028.12209.626630740012.37
Allahabad(UP)4.0033.33100.0074006860200.81
Chandausi(UP)4.0033.337.0048754810-
Etawah(UP)4.00-8091.3087508500-
Faizabad(UP)4.003009.5088008200-
Mirzapur(UP)3.50-12.5357.5074256750169.02
Devariya(UP)3.5059.09170.8066506600241.03
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.5075341.403800380090.00
Agra(UP)3.50NC590.5066505880216.67
Ballia(UP)3.00-4050.0068606400204.89
Kosikalan(UP)3.00328.5760.3067106830-
Shillong(Meh)2.5066.6768.0012000950050.00
Jaunpur(UP)2.301303.3068005450-
Kopaganj(UP)2.20-60156.1070406300220.00
Kattappana(Ker)1.80-1.8022000-100.00
Kattappana(Ker)1.80-1.8012000--
Golagokarnath(UP)1.802099.104850480071.38
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)1.67-99.074516.6734005500NC
Bareilly(UP)1.606.6772.804900187590.29
Sehjanwa(UP)1.50-50110.902600260020.93
Moga(Pun)1.2071.439.2060008200-
Saharanpur(UP)1.20-52100.5067506150173.28
Barabanki(UP)1.20-2562.1073107100161.07
Phagwara(Pun)1.10-42.1188.905297450024.64
Karad(Mah)1.00NC76.0065006500160.00
Anandnagar(UP)1.00NC2.0068004850-
Badayoun(UP)1.00-28.57105.0054804850328.13
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC55.5063006250160.33
Vishalpur(UP)1.00-1.004810--
Sandila(UP)1.00-1.004900--
Gondal(UP)0.90-0.907320--
Lakhimpur(UP)0.9012.5316.405460540079.02
Hardoi(UP)0.90-47.066.1056005310-
Moga(Pun)0.8014.299.2035008200-
Dadri(UP)0.80NC5.1049004650-
Gadaura(UP)0.7016.6753.5060004400147.93
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60NC11.80133001950051.14
Firozepur City(Pun)0.60-253.706500880073.33
Soharatgarh(UP)0.60NC43.7065206260-
Balrampur(UP)0.60-2515.5080006800-
Vilaspur(UP)0.57-245.3258901860-
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)2.00-64.91233.304000350023.08
Mumbai(Mah)2.00NC4.0075007500-
Kota(Raj)2.00-33.33129.503800387533.33
Nutmeg
Kattappana(Ker)1.80-4.3023000-15.00
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)1.50-7033.003025031250-9.02
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)3.005098.003350033500-10.67
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC36.203230032300-8.76
Soanf
Unjha(Guj)243.92-243.926450--
Mumbai(Mah)7.0040138.001300013000-10.34
Turmeric
Duggirala(AP)25.7345.94145.8252005150-13.49
Perundurai(TN)25.00-24.242300.2458996389-9.93
Erode(TN)22.9114.099360.8758065780-1.59
Mumbai(Mah)9.00-30.77321.0013500135003.85
Bangalore(Kar)4.0010044.0010500105004.48
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC12.001020011200-
ChiliRed
Mumbai(Mah)92.0021.052686.001700017000-5.56
Udaipura(Raj)5.0015037.601100011000-
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC12.00156001020051.46
Mandhal(Mah)2.00-4.007203--
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC38.00166001580056.60
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.7016.6719.40125001330019.05
Published on September 24, 2019
