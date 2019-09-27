Spices Prices

as on : 27-09-2019 11:49:22 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80-2029.003000030000-9.09
Payyannur(Ker)0.60NC15.833000030500-7.69
CorrianderSeed
Mangrol(Guj)5.5057.14516.705280600032.00
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Chotila(Guj)2.50-28.5772.32155001550029.17
Garlic
Barhaj(UP)12.00-252566.0070006500-
Sandila(UP)1.50502.5056004900-
Lakhimpur(UP)0.90NC317.305550546083.77
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-33.33100.003350033500-10.67
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC37.503230032300-8.76
Turmeric
Erode(TN)31.4537.289423.77632258063.64
Published on September 27, 2019
