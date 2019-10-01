Spices Prices

as on : 01-10-2019 12:46:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Payyannur(Ker)0.60NC17.033000030000-7.69
CorrianderSeed
Bangalore(Kar)52.00-14.75514.00100001000014.29
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)23.50173.261336.001320013800-18.77
Tharad(Guj)11.90-44.91193.101334513920-18.50
Chotila(Guj)3.002078.32155001550029.17
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)39.0044.44371.001650016500NC
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)213.008.672831.0078507850166.10
Kohima(Nag)15.00-6.25156.0058005700-
Barhaj(UP)14.0016.671904.0074007000-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)13.00271.43242.3042003800110.00
Pulpally(Ker)5.00-89.58157.0085008700325.00
Asansol(WB)4.202.44155.268200663039.46
Kosikalan(UP)3.206.6766.7065406710-
Dehradoon(Utr)2.40-56.3663.701850220065.92
Lakhimpur(UP)1.2033.33126.705550555083.77
Sandila(UP)1.00-33.334.5059005600-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.90-4041.5039003900105.26
Anandnagar(UP)0.80-203.6075006800-
Athirampuzha(Ker)0.60NC8.5027008500-22.86
MethiSeeds
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-90.91144.006750675022.73
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC76.003350033500-10.67
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC33.503220032300-9.04
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)28.00122356.2458845899-10.15
Erode(TN)20.09-36.129463.9558276322-6.02
Published on October 01, 2019
