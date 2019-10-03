Spices Prices

as on : 03-10-2019 02:13:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.002515.703000030000-9.09
Payyannur(Ker)0.60NC18.232900030000-10.77
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)15.6090.2454.301360014400-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)12.10-48.511360.201430013200-12.00
Jasdan(Guj)10.00NC241.001425014250-12.31
Tharad(Guj)6.20-47.9205.501362513345-16.79
Sami(Guj)5.3032.547.501400014250-20.00
Kalawad(Guj)1.50-3.0014200--
Becharaji(Guj)1.30-53.575.4013750132005.49
Savarkundla(Guj)0.70-53.3359.301390314125-17.01
DryChillies
Imphal(Man)3.20NC22.601700017000-
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)1.00NC9.501800018000-
Thoubal(Man)0.90NC9.501700014000-
Moolanur(TN)0.62-72.814.567000700016.67
Garlic
Indore(F&V)(MP)160.60291.713499.30100005000733.33
Dhing(ASM)55.0010736.001200012000-
Pune(Mah)43.00-21.822970.00300011000100.00
Pune(Mah)36.00-34.552970.001100011000633.33
Solan(HP)26.60-59.26268.801300012000160.00
Tamkuhi Road(UP)20.0053.85282.3042504200123.68
Kohima(Nag)17.0013.33190.0053005800-
Barhaj(UP)16.0014.291936.0074007400-
Chandausi(UP)7.5087.522.0051004875-
Aliganj(UP)7.00-22.22276.0033003100-
Saharanpur(UP)5.50358.3363.0072506750192.34
Parakkodu(Ker)4.006038.505000580066.67
Haldwani(Utr)3.10181.8219.20350031006.06
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)2.60-58.0638.1040004100300.00
Shillong(Meh)2.50NC49.00130001200062.50
Kosikalan(UP)2.50-21.8871.7065306540-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.40166.6746.3053003900178.95
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-60161.0075008500275.00
Shrirampur(Mah)2.0010022.006000700050.00
Sehjanwa(UP)2.0033.3389.502800260032.70
Golagokarnath(UP)1.60-11.1148.304820485072.14
Faizabad(UP)1.50-62.512.5095008800-
Barabanki(UP)1.308.3335.4076007310171.43
Hardoi(UP)1.3044.448.7061205600-
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC31.006300730029.90
Lakhimpur(UP)1.00-16.67128.705570555084.44
Dadri(UP)1.00257.1064004900-
Pattikonda(Pun)0.90-33.33110.5342001200090.91
Phagwara(Pun)0.80-27.2737.3045005297262.03
Pattikonda(Pun)0.60-55.56110.53600012000172.73
Nabha(Pun)0.60-14.2974.0047007600213.33
Sandila(UP)0.60-405.7061005900-
MethiSeeds
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.50316.6766.903900400025.81
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC36.103220032200-9.04
Parakkodu(Ker)1.00NC21.507150072000-0.42
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-5078.003450033500-8.00
Turmeric
Erode(TN)114.45469.699692.8561235827-1.24
Perundurai(TN)27.00-3.572410.2456565884-13.64
Salem(TN)26.5926.26536.2071007210-
ChiliRed
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)0.857.59146.501150011250-
Published on October 03, 2019
