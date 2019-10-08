Spices Prices

as on : 08-10-2019 02:49:48 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC73.002950028500-11.94
DryChillies
Imphal(Man)3.20NC29.001700017000-
Thoubal(Man)0.90NC11.301700017000-
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)0.80-2011.101800018000-
Garlic
Pulpally(Ker)4.00100169.0085007500325.00
Moga(Pun)1.70112.514.8070003500-
Lakhimpur(UP)1.5050131.705600557085.43
Rura(UP)1.50-3.00600--
Paliakala(UP)1.4010016.1052505010-
Piplya(MP)1.30307.30870065001238.46
Phagwara(Pun)1.205039.7050254500304.26
Moga(Pun)1.1037.514.8050003500-
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)5.0040088.003350034500-10.67
Turmeric
Jangipur(WB)49.00-98.006455--8.11
Published on October 08, 2019
