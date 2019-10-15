Spices Prices

as on : 15-10-2019 03:50:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Siddapur(Kar)1.00-2.0031699--
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC77.002850029500-12.31
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC20.903000030000-9.09
Payyannur(Ker)0.62NC21.912850030000-12.31
Cardamoms
Mumbai(Mah)9.0020087.00440000460000203.45
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)134.8038.681452.405500580030.95
Bangalore(Kar)52.00NC618.00100001000014.29
Mumbai(Mah)18.0080550.00140001400016.67
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00-2.005790-60.83
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Mumbai(Mah)20.00-66.67358.002300023000-8.00
Tharad(Guj)19.8060.98269.701358013405-19.88
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)11.7077.271431.401420014100-12.62
Bachau(Guj)7.6020441.801375014000-16.67
Thara(Guj)5.287.3282.441325013000-11.37
Sami(Guj)4.508064.901387513800-22.38
Chotila(Guj)1.4055.5684.92155001550029.17
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)1.30-91.6756.901470013600-
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)38.00-2.56447.0017000165003.03
Garlic
Indore(F&V)(MP)212.00222.684054.7010000100001150.00
Bangalore(Kar)150.00-29.583131.0092507850213.56
Nagpur(Mah)108.00272.41474.005500675057.14
Pune(Mah)80.0029.033856.003500350075.00
Pune(Mah)62.00NC3856.00115003500475.00
Bara Bazar (Posta Bazar)(WB)32.00-64.007000--
Etawah(UP)22.50164.71153.3094509500-
Barhaj(UP)20.00252040.0075507550-
Kohima(Nag)15.00-11.76254.0058005300-
Awagarh(UP)9.0028.57283.0075009000-
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)7.8073.3363.9030003000150.00
Faizabad(UP)6.50441.6727.901150010000-
Mirzapur(UP)6.0071.43235.0081507425219.61
Ballia(UP)4.0033.3370.0073307300225.78
Ahmednagar(Mah)3.0020011.001400010000460.00
Karad(Mah)3.0020042.0050005000100.00
Chandausi(UP)3.00-2536.0055005170-
Jhansi(UP)3.002085.9055855570-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.80-12.5302.7042004200121.05
Kosikalan(UP)2.50-16.6782.7076007610-
Ahmednagar(Mah)2.0010011.00600010000140.00
Chandrapur(Ganjwad)(Mah)2.0010017.0070008000-6.67
Hardoi(UP)1.7021.4316.9075907600-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.606.6757.3053005315115.45
Barabanki(UP)1.30-7.1440.8078707860229.29
Gondal(UP)1.2033.333.3080507320-
Patan(Mah)1.00NC13.005000500066.67
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC37.0063506500-7.97
Anandnagar(UP)1.0042.867.0078007425-
Firozepur City(Pun)0.90505.507000650086.67
Lakhimpur(UP)0.70-41.67135.5062005800148.00
Paliakala(UP)0.70NC18.9056105475-
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)0.60-86.6763.901550300029.17
Gadaura(UP)0.60-4045.1062006200171.93
Saidpurhat (UP)0.60-1.207250--
Dadri(UP)0.60-6011.3083006800-
Pattikonda(Pun)0.55-8.33118.1355005200120.00
MethiSeeds
Mumbai(Mah)14.0060032.0075007500-
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-50146.006750675022.73
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)3.0010033.502925030250-17.02
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC41.303170031900-8.12
Soanf
Mumbai(Mah)13.0085.71143.001300013000-10.34
Turmeric
Duggirala(AP)46.2779.83238.3652005200-13.49
Perundurai(TN)16.00-15.792550.2459535980-9.79
Erode(TN)9.88-83.939835.5755626050-7.30
Mumbai(Mah)4.00-55.56329.0013500135003.85
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC18.00980010200-
ChiliRed
Mumbai(Mah)65.00-29.352816.001700017000-5.56
Nagpur(Mah)47.0062.07152.0092509250-
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)3.3068.37157.021100011000-
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC18.00154001560049.51
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC42.00161001530049.07
Morshi(Mah)1.00-2.0013268--
Published on October 15, 2019
TOPICS
spices and condiments