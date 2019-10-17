Spices Prices

as on : 17-10-2019 12:00:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC79.002850028500-14.93
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60NC11.003100033000-16.22
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Chotila(Guj)0.80-42.8686.52155001550029.17
Garlic
Barhaj(UP)18.00-102076.0075707550-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-60193.0075007500212.50
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC39.0055006350-5.17
Sandila(UP)0.70-12.58.7070807000-
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60NC13.90220002200029.41
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-33.33102.003350033500-10.67
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC43.903140031700-8.99
Turmeric
Erode(TN)56.47471.569948.5156845562-3.66
