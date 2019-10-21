Spices Prices

as on : 21-10-2019 12:59:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC24.103000030000-6.25
Payyannur(Ker)0.52-16.1324.192700028000-16.92
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)37.60-33.81641.205800550038.10
Bangalore(Kar)16.00-23.81692.00100001000014.29
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Sami(Guj)9.0026087.901387513725-22.38
Chotila(Guj)1.5087.591.12155001550029.17
Bachau(Guj)1.10-68.5751.001400013000-15.15
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)27.00-28.95501.0017000170003.03
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)165.0077.423647.0092509250213.56
Barhaj(UP)21.00-4.552162.0075907570-
Kohima(Nag)16.006.67316.0057005800-
Pulpally(Ker)3.00-40209.0085008500254.17
Shahjahanpur(UP)2.50-10.7110.6060105995-
Dadri(UP)1.0066.6714.5087008600-
Anandnagar(UP)0.70NC9.8078307815-
Sandila(UP)0.7016.6711.3072607200-
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60NC15.10220002200029.41
Kurali(Pun)0.60NC2.405500620071.88
MethiSeeds
Kota(Raj)0.80-95149.604100405043.86
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC110.003350033500-10.67
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC49.103110031200-9.86
Turmeric
Erode(TN)75.7245.2510204.2157005794-3.39
Perundurai(TN)14.00-80.562722.24606959294.44
Published on October 21, 2019
