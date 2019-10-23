Spices Prices

as on : 23-10-2019 02:33:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Taliparamba(Ker)1.3018.1826.402825028250-18.12
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC27.303000030000-6.25
Payyannur(Ker)0.62NC26.672700027000-16.92
Cardamoms
Mumbai(Mah)6.00100105.00440000440000203.45
CorrianderSeed
Mumbai(Mah)78.00129.41774.00140001400016.67
Kota(Raj)55.2046.811751.605800580038.10
Bangalore(Kar)49.002.08886.00100001000014.29
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Mumbai(Mah)46.00318.18472.002300023000-8.00
Mandalgarh(Guj)21.0075135.0014500142503.57
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)13.10-5.071511.001430013900-12.00
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)2.80-2071.101420014700-
Chotila(Guj)2.50-16.67102.12155001550029.17
Sami(Guj)2.00-77.7891.901375013875-23.08
Bachau(Guj)1.00-9.0953.001300014000-21.21
DryChillies
Dhing(ASM)500.00NC4760.0095009000-
Bangalore(Kar)15.00-21.05569.0017000170003.03
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)1.00NC19.501800018000-
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)120.004.354117.0092509250213.56
Dhing(ASM)80.0014.291140.001200012000-
Barhaj(UP)20.00-16.672250.0076007590-
Kohima(Nag)15.00-11.76380.0058005300-
Etawah(UP)12.0050193.3099009900-
Dehradoon(Utr)9.10116.67122.502000220079.37
Katwa(WB)9.0020130.0078001520025.81
Awagarh(UP)8.00100307.0070007000-
Ballia(UP)4.0033.3384.0074007420228.89
Asansol(WB)3.60-5.26176.4656405600-4.08
Kosikalan(UP)3.2018.5294.5085408500-
Pulpally(Ker)3.00-40225.0095008500295.83
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)2.80366.6769.5035001550191.67
Bareilly(UP)2.8086.6767.6066756500182.24
Shillong(Meh)2.00-2064.8065007000-7.14
Dadengiri(Meh)2.0033.335.5040004500-
Gadaura(UP)2.00185.7152.3061006100167.54
Vishalpur(UP)2.00258.2067105840-
Phagwara(Pun)1.505046.785000750015.66
Barabanki(UP)1.5015.3843.8086007870282.22
Kalimpong(WB)1.50-31.8216.6021003900-40.00
Lakhimpur(UP)1.20-14.29143.5064006350154.98
Ajuha(UP)1.205025.2086508100-
Hardoi(UP)1.10-31.2522.3075407540-
Kothamangalam(Ker)1.00NC4.00225002650066.67
Akluj(Mah)1.00NC12.00130009000550.00
Pattikonda(Pun)1.0081.82120.1348005500118.18
Anandnagar(UP)1.0042.8611.8084007830-
Akbarpur(UP)0.8014.2918.701200011600545.16
Sirhind(Pun)0.70NC5.805500550010.00
Rudauli(UP)0.70-1.4011490--
Gondal(UP)0.60-14.297.1085008400-
MethiSeeds
Mumbai(Mah)28.00270090.0075007500-
Bangalore(Kar)5.00-78.26212.006750675022.73
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.604474.104150390027.69
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)3.00200118.003350033500-5.63
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC54.303030031100-12.17
Soanf
Mumbai(Mah)12.009.09189.001300013000-10.34
Turmeric
Erode(TN)80.69202.4410418.95605059122.54
Perundurai(TN)35.00-5.412866.2463995989-2.41
ChiliRed
Mumbai(Mah)71.0047.923054.001700017000-5.56
Udaipura(Raj)7.204452.001100011000-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC46.00161001660049.07
Published on October 23, 2019
