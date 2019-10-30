Spices Prices

as on : 30-10-2019 02:36:44 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kothamangalam(Ker)1.00NC5.002850032500-24.00
Taliparamba(Ker)1.00-23.0828.402650028250-22.63
Payyannur(Ker)0.59NC30.212800028000-13.85
CorrianderSeed
Bangalore(Kar)94.0040.31208.009650965010.29
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.00-77.7833.706400610042.22
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)15.00-77.94735.0017050170503.33
Garlic
Indore(F&V)(MP)201.70-22.424978.1012000100001100.00
Bangalore(Kar)162.00-20.594849.0092509250213.56
Barhaj(UP)20.00NC2290.0076507600-
Kohima(Nag)16.006.67442.0057005800-
Indore(F&V)(MP)5.00-49.4934.8080008000-
Etawah(UP)5.0025211.301000010000-
Bareilly(UP)3.2014.2974.0068256675193.55
Dadengiri(Meh)3.005011.5057004000-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-60249.003550550082.05
Shillong(Meh)2.00-2077.8055005500-29.49
Phagwara(Pun)1.50-2553.7850305500-28.27
Hardoi(UP)1.3018.1824.9079007540-
Gadaura(UP)1.20-4054.7062006100175.56
Barabanki(UP)1.20-2046.2093008600300.86
Akluj(Mah)1.00NC14.001400013000600.00
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC47.007300730015.87
Jhansi(UP)1.00-66.6787.9070355585-
Ajuha(UP)1.00-2.008650-222.76
Akbarpur(UP)1.002520.70980012000426.88
Naraingarh(Har)0.93555.066000600076.47
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.7016.6711.401940018500120.45
Gondal(UP)0.7016.678.5088008500-
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-3013.2086008400-
Patran(Pun)0.60-1.206882--
MethiSeeds
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)1.59194.4411.7944004500-
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC62.102960029600-14.20
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50128.003350033500-15.19
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)8.00-202902.24583956500.69
Erode(TN)7.72-90.4310434.3956786050-5.37
Salem(TN)3.5323.86548.9670007050-
ChiliRed
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)14.75346.97193.121000010500-
Akluj(Mah)1.00NC4.0030003000-
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.7016.6722.00205002050089.81
Published on October 30, 2019
TOPICS
spices and condiments