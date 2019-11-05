Spices Prices

as on : 05-11-2019 11:20:23 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Payyannur(Ker)0.60-3.2332.652700027000-16.92
CorrianderSeed
Mangrol(Guj)3.50-12.5334.506200556024.00
Garlic
Tanda Urmur(UP)8.00-15.79419.8014007500-22.22
Mathura(UP)1.60-77.1495.2088505900391.67
Sandila(UP)0.7016.6715.7077507600-
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC67.302970029500-13.91
Turmeric
Erode(TN)39.85416.1910514.0961645678-0.58
Published on November 05, 2019
