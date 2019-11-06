Spices Prices

as on : 06-11-2019 11:01:57 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC87.002850028500-14.93
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Sanchor(Raj)1.50-72.7319.501400014000-2.10
Chotila(Guj)1.40-44104.92155001550029.17
Garlic
Lakhimpur(UP)0.80-20147.1070506600184.27
Published on November 06, 2019
spices and condiments