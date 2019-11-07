Spices Prices

as on : 07-11-2019 12:38:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Taliparamba(Ker)1.404031.202900026500-15.33
Payyannur(Ker)0.60NC33.852700027000-16.92
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60NC14.602550028000-31.08
Cardamoms
Mumbai(Mah)1.00-83.33107.00440000440000203.45
CorrianderSeed
Mumbai(Mah)13.00-83.33800.00140001400016.67
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)25.40179.121580.001420014200-17.56
Mumbai(Mah)12.00-73.91496.002300023000-8.00
Chotila(Guj)1.20-14.29107.32155001550029.17
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)13.00-13.33761.0017050170503.33
Garlic
Barhaj(UP)24.00-42388.0080007650-
Kohima(Nag)16.006.67504.0057005800-
Pulpally(Ker)3.0050255.0045003550100.00
Moga(Pun)2.4014027.2070006500-
Shrirampur(Mah)2.00NC26.006000600020.00
Nabha(Pun)1.1037.579.2057006800307.14
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC49.007600730030.58
Gadaura(UP)1.00-33.3359.7060006000166.67
Dadri(UP)1.002518.1091008750-
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60NC18.70230002300043.75
Anandnagar(UP)0.60NC16.8092008630-
Sandila(UP)0.60-14.2916.9078007750-
MethiSeeds
Mumbai(Mah)18.00-35.71126.0075007500-
Bangalore(Kar)13.00-60.61304.006750675022.73
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.40-5.5680.904400415035.38
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC69.903030029700-12.17
Soanf
Mumbai(Mah)10.00-16.67209.001300013000-10.34
Turmeric
Erode(TN)104.06161.1310722.2159746164-3.65
ChiliRed
Mumbai(Mah)23.00-67.613100.001700017000-5.56
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60-14.2923.20165002050052.78
Published on November 07, 2019
