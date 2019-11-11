Spices Prices

as on : 11-11-2019 02:50:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC89.002850028500-14.93
Payyannur(Ker)0.60NC35.052700027000-16.92
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60NC15.802600025500-27.78
CorrianderSeed
Mangrol(Guj)3.00-14.29340.506100620022.00
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)2.0042.868.6080008000-
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Chotila(Guj)1.5025110.32155001550029.17
DryChillies
Imphal(Man)3.406.2555.401900018000-
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)0.80-2023.101900018000-
Thoubal(Man)0.70-12.517.501900017000-
Garlic
Pune(Mah)65.0020.374358.00130003500550.00
Pune(Mah)64.0018.524358.003400350070.00
Bikaner(F&V)(Raj)64.00-192.008000--
Bikaner(F&V)(Raj)32.00-192.007000--
Barhaj(UP)18.00-252424.0083008000-
Kohima(Nag)16.00NC536.0057005700-
Tanda Urmur(UP)9.0012.5437.8075001400316.67
Asansol(WB)3.401.19197.58660073003.13
Moga(Pun)3.1029.1733.4070007000-
Kosikalan(UP)3.00-6.25100.5090508540-
Shillong(Meh)2.502582.8060005500-7.69
Shrirampur(Mah)2.00NC30.005750600015.00
Golagokarnath(UP)1.8038.4663.5069305310209.38
Gadaura(UP)1.505062.7059006000162.22
Mathura(UP)1.50-6.2598.2088008850388.89
Dadri(UP)1.505021.1091009100-
Hardoi(UP)1.407.6927.7081107900-
Shahabad(Har)1.1083.338.106500800030.00
Barabanki(UP)1.10-8.3348.4096409300315.52
Fatehabad(Har)1.0066.673.2070006500133.33
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC51.00600076003.09
Gondal(UP)1.0042.8610.5091008800-
Kalimpong(WB)1.00-16.6721.0021002100-40.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60NC19.90230002300043.75
MethiSeeds
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.00-70.5982.904300440032.31
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC72.503200030300-8.57
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)25.0092.312978.2458896112-0.98
Salem(TN)2.79-20.96554.5470167000-
ChiliRed
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)36.94150.44267.00925010000-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC50.00166001580053.70
Published on November 11, 2019
