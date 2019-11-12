Spices Prices

as on : 12-11-2019 02:51:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Payyannur(Ker)0.60NC36.252700027000-16.92
CorrianderSeed
Bangalore(Kar)80.00-14.891368.009650965010.29
Mangrol(Guj)4.8060350.106000610020.00
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)48.00-33.792849.601470013875-17.18
Chotila(Guj)2.5066.67115.32155001550029.17
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)32.00146.15825.0017050170503.33
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)1.002525.101900019000-
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)180.0011.115209.0092509250213.56
Kohima(Nag)15.00-6.25566.0058005700-
Shillong(Meh)3.002088.8055006000-15.38
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-33.33259.0055004500144.44
Karad(Mah)1.00-66.6744.0050005000150.00
Lakhimpur(UP)1.0025149.1072207050191.13
MethiSeeds
Bangalore(Kar)10.00-23.08324.006750675022.73
Rajkot(Guj)3.003.45171.604750362526.67
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100132.003250033500-8.45
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)35.00403048.2458695889-1.31
Erode(TN)29.99-71.1810782.1958295974-5.98
Bangalore(Kar)5.00NC76.0010150101501.00
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC52.00166001660053.70
Published on November 12, 2019
spices and condiments