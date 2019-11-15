Spices Prices

as on : 15-11-2019 02:59:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC91.002950028500-11.94
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC32.103000030000-6.25
Payyannur(Ker)0.62NC38.733000027000-7.69
CorrianderSeed
Gondal(Guj)680.0019.722952.005805580532.53
Kota(Raj)90.00-34.552206.605800585038.10
Mumbai(Mah)64.006.671048.00140001400016.67
Sultanpur(UP)3.00-14.2913.0088758875-
Dhoraji(Guj)0.80-27.2714.406005638023.05
Visavadar(Guj)0.80-60.7865.485680445038.03
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Gondal(Guj)717.00-1.243093.001425514355-8.36
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)15.10-10.651644.001420014300-17.56
Mandalgarh(Guj)12.00-42.86159.0014500145003.57
Mumbai(Mah)12.00-63.64586.002300023000-8.00
Tharad(Guj)10.704.9311.501412513190-13.95
Sami(Guj)6.00NC115.901437514380-22.30
Halvad(Guj)5.84-23.36354.981470013875-17.18
Kadiri(Guj)2.8025010.501400013200-20.00
Chotila(Guj)1.50NC121.32155001550029.17
DryChillies
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-33.3310.001070011700-
Garlic
Barhaj(UP)17.006.252490.0086008350-
Kohima(Nag)15.00-11.76630.0058005300-
Jalgaon(Mah)8.0014.2944.0042006000354.05
Awagarh(UP)8.00100331.0070006500-
Tanda Urmur(UP)7.00-12.5467.8075007500316.67
Shrirampur(Mah)4.0010046.00115006000130.00
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)3.8046.1587.1036003700200.00
Shillong(Meh)3.002099.80675065003.85
Kosikalan(UP)2.30-8110.1091509150-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC267.002600550015.56
Shrirampur(Mah)2.00NC46.006000600020.00
Mathura(UP)1.606.67104.4092509000413.89
Kalimpong(WB)1.606024.2039002100-13.33
Phagwara(Pun)1.505058.785700560034.12
Nabha(Pun)1.5036.3682.2055005700400.00
Hardoi(UP)1.303032.3082108125-
Fatehabad(Har)1.0555.3070007000133.33
Patan(Mah)1.00NC15.004500500028.57
Akluj(Mah)1.00NC16.001500014000733.33
Achalda(UP)1.00NC4.0098009800-
Lakhimpur(UP)1.0025152.7072507250202.08
Dadri(UP)1.00-33.3323.1089509100-
Maharajganj(UP)1.00-7530.9053004900-
Shahabad(Har)0.90-1011.906500650030.00
Sirhind(Pun)0.90508.8055005500-19.12
Barabanki(UP)0.90-1052.2097509650320.26
Vilaspur(UP)0.7848.3859605900-
Gondal(UP)0.60-14.2913.1092009200-
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-5020.4094709515-
Sandila(UP)0.60NC18.1077007800-
MethiSeeds
Kota(Raj)7.0040173.603850335035.09
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC77.703170031600-9.43
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC136.003150033500-11.27
Soanf
Mumbai(Mah)1.00-85.71225.001300013000-10.34
Turmeric
Erode(TN)62.50128.7710961.8358695944-0.53
Duggirala(AP)35.85-22.52310.0653005200-11.83
Mumbai(Mah)5.00-16.67355.0013500135003.85
Salem(TN)3.3018.28561.1469607016-
Sultanpur(UP)2.50NC10.001080010800-
ChiliRed
Mumbai(Mah)26.00-483252.001700017000-5.56
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC56.00166001660053.70
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60-14.2925.80205001640089.81
Published on November 15, 2019
