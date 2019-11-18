Spices Prices

as on : 18-11-2019 04:41:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ajwan
Jamnagar(Guj)94.009300304.801100011250-
BlackPepper
Taliparamba(Ker)1.40NC34.002950029000-15.11
Puttur(Kar)1.00-2.0026250--
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC93.002950029500-11.94
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.75-6.2533.603000030000-6.25
Payyannur(Ker)0.62NC39.972900030000-10.77
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60NC17.002800026000-22.22
Cardamoms
Darjeeling(WB)1.40-2.8035000--
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)122.5036.112451.606200580047.62
Bangalore(Kar)41.00141.181484.009650965010.29
Mumbai(Mah)18.00-71.881084.00140001400016.67
Visavadar(Guj)7.1279079.725290568028.55
Rajkot(Guj)4.50-95.081146.306750945028.57
Narsinghgarh(MP)1.90-71.21109.706500435054.76
Jamnagar(Guj)1.00-2.004375--
Bhanvad(Guj)1.0066.6718.70400043509.59
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jamnagar(Guj)320.001549.48704.501400012500-
Rajkot(Guj)60.00252969.601431014700-21.59
Radhanpur(Guj)39.00225112.801400014000-18.49
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)14.80-1.991673.601450014200-15.82
Tharad(Guj)14.4034.58340.301362514125-17.00
Mumbai(Mah)10.00-16.67606.002300023000-8.00
Thara(Guj)7.2637.596.961417713250-16.25
Chotila(Guj)1.50NC124.32155001550029.17
Dasada Patadi(Guj)1.201004.801365514162-0.98
Kadiri(Guj)1.00-64.2912.501400014000-20.00
Dhoraji(Guj)0.80NC3.701425515055-
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60-406.10950011000-
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)0.60-64.292.881447714687-
DryChillies
Byadagi(Kar)58.00-66.28460.001186910129-6.17
Bangalore(Kar)32.00113.33919.0017050170503.33
Dahod(Guj)8.0014.2960.20190001675065.22
Imphal(Man)3.502.9462.401900019000-
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)1.202027.501900019000-
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)179.00-19.736013.0092509250213.56
Pune(Mah)141.00127.425092.00125003200681.25
Pune(Mah)82.0032.265092.0038003200137.50
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)30.0050580.001150010000321.25
Etawah(UP)22.00340255.30975010000-
Kohima(Nag)17.0013.33664.0053005800-
Bara Bazar (Posta Bazar)(WB)16.00NC128.0070008500-
Indore(F&V)(MP)15.0020064.8080008000-
Barhaj(UP)13.00-23.532516.0090008600-
Dehradoon(Utr)12.6038.46147.7025002000117.39
Ajmer(F&V)(Raj)8.70569.2371.5053004000165.00
Katwa(WB)8.00NC162.0075008000-6.25
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)6.2063.1699.5033003600175.00
Awagarh(UP)6.00-25343.0070007000-
Tanda Urmur(UP)5.00-28.57477.8075007500316.67
Shahjahanpur(UP)4.508019.6061406010-
Ratnagiri (Nachane)(Mah)4.00NC29.0058004600-13.43
Asansol(WB)4.0017.65205.58640066000.79
Parakkodu(Ker)3.005055.505800550093.33
Shillong(Meh)2.50-16.67104.80675067503.85
Kosikalan(UP)2.30NC114.7091409150-
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.20-24.1417.501600011500166.67
Phagwara(Pun)2.2046.6763.1851005700264.29
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC271.0022502600-18.18
Shrirampur(Mah)2.00NC50.006000600020.00
Hardoi(UP)1.9046.1536.1082508210-
Pattikonda(Pun)1.60-20129.1342004400100.00
Mathura(UP)1.40-12.5107.2092009250411.11
Naraingarh(Har)1.3140.867.685000600047.06
Gadaura(UP)1.20-2068.1058005900157.78
Nabha(Pun)1.10-26.6784.4057005500418.18
Paliakala(UP)1.1083.3322.3072306075-
Akluj(Mah)1.00NC18.001500015000733.33
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC55.0050005800-32.43
Dadri(UP)1.00NC25.1091008950-
Pattikonda(Pun)0.90-55129.133400440061.90
Barabanki(UP)0.90NC54.0098509750324.57
Fatehabad(Har)0.80-23.816.9070007000133.33
Shahabad(Har)0.80-11.1113.506500650030.00
Kalimpong(WB)0.70-56.2525.6021003900-53.33
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60NC21.10240002300050.00
Anandnagar(UP)0.60NC21.6098509470-
MethiSeeds
Bangalore(Kar)26.00136.36398.006750675022.73
Rajkot(Guj)6.50116.67184.604000475025.00
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC80.303170031700-13.39
Parakkodu(Ker)1.00NC27.504000036000-44.29
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC138.003250031500-26.97
Soanf
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.50-70.5969.5054004200-19.40
Turmeric
Erode(TN)54.08-13.4711069.99604258692.41
Perundurai(TN)25.0031.583136.2457905931-13.49
Bangalore(Kar)4.0030086.0010150101501.00
Thondamuthur(TN)4.00-8.004500--10.00
Salem(TN)3.30NC567.7469606960-
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC58.00166001660053.70
Akluj(Mah)1.00NC6.0020003000-
Published on November 18, 2019
