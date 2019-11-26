Spices Prices

as on : 26-11-2019 12:09:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Payyannur(Ker)0.62NC43.752900029000-10.77
Garlic
Tanda Urmur(UP)5.00NC507.8075007500316.67
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC283.0022002250-12.00
Dadri(UP)2.0033.3334.1089509000-
Pattikonda(Pun)1.6060140.7350003500100.00
Pattikonda(Pun)0.90-10140.733600350044.00
Gondal(UP)0.60NC14.3093509200-
Sandila(UP)0.60NC20.5079507900-
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC88.103280032500-10.38
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC144.003050032500-14.08
Turmeric
Erode(TN)54.65-26.6511419.7957346094-4.43
Thondamuthur(TN)19.22380.546.4445004500-10.00
Published on November 26, 2019
TOPICS
spices and condiments