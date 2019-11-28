Spices Prices

as on : 28-11-2019 03:43:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Taliparamba(Ker)1.40-6.6739.803100031000-6.77
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC97.002950029500-11.94
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80-2039.202900029000NC
Payyannur(Ker)0.62NC46.232900029000-10.77
Cardamoms
Darjeeling(WB)0.80-33.339.603700037000-
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)67.50-44.92586.605900620040.48
Mumbai(Mah)49.006001196.00140001400016.67
Bangalore(Kar)15.00-6.251754.009650965010.29
Rajkot(Guj)8.00-601267.30575063009.52
Narsinghgarh(MP)1.60-15.79112.906500650054.76
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)1.00-2.007750--26.19
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Mumbai(Mah)37.001750684.002300023000-8.00
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)36.7010.211868.801400014500-18.72
Rajkot(Guj)36.0012.53161.601430014500-18.29
Thara(Guj)6.24-14.05109.441423714177-15.89
Tharad(Guj)6.00-50376.301362513400-21.85
Sami(Guj)4.00NC140.901430014250-21.10
Vankaner(Guj)2.60-52.7341.801400013500-18.84
Chotila(Guj)1.20-20134.72155001550029.17
Kadiri(Guj)1.101014.701385014000-22.19
Amreli(Guj)1.00-23.083.301430013700-
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.8338.3373.961446014460-
DryChillies
Byadagi(Kar)132.00127.59724.001200911869-5.07
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)22.901247.0666.401150011400-
Dahod(Guj)12.6057.585.40195001900069.57
Bangalore(Kar)10.00-37.51055.0017050170503.33
Sindhanur(Kar)6.00200283.006600550040.43
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)4.00-8.0014750-47.50
Imphal(Man)3.602.8676.602050019000-
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)1.00NC31.502250019000-
Thoubal(Man)0.60-14.2918.702250019000-
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)88.0011.396465.0092509250213.56
Mumbai(Mah)88.00-16.19386.0047005200-
Pune(Mah)88.0015.795756.00120002800531.58
Pune(Mah)79.003.955756.003500280084.21
Nagpur(Mah)59.00-45.37636.0053755500115.00
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)27.50-8.33635.001150011500321.25
Nagpur(Mah)22.00-79.63636.00142505500470.00
Awagarh(UP)22.0037.5419.0085008000-
Etawah(UP)11.00-50277.3099509750-
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)8.00-16.0011000-300.00
Tanda Urmur(UP)7.0040531.8075007500316.67
Shillong(Meh)4.00NC120.80650070008.33
Kosikalan(UP)3.5012.9134.1092009216-
Satara(Mah)3.005038.0026005400-35.00
Chandausi(UP)2.502553.0077907770-
Parakkodu(Ker)2.00-33.3359.505500580037.50
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC287.0022502200-10.00
Jaunpur(UP)1.50NC9.30110007250-
Kalimpong(WB)1.50114.2928.6022002100-51.11
Rudauli(UP)1.20-14.296.601285012900-
Barabanki(UP)1.101058.20102009980343.48
Hardoi(UP)1.10-42.1142.1086508150-
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC61.0059004800-7.81
Dadri(UP)1.00-5036.1089508950-
Sirhind(Pun)0.90NC10.606000550020.00
Naraingarh(Har)0.8714.4710.945000500047.06
Gondal(UP)0.8033.3315.9093509350-
Lakhimpur(UP)0.80NC155.9076107440219.75
Shahabad(Har)0.60-2514.706500650030.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60NC23.50240002400050.00
Dhanura(UP)0.60-252.002900280026.09
MethiSeeds
Kota(Raj)8.0014.29189.603850385035.09
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)5.00-10.006500--
Rajkot(Guj)4.00-32.2207.4035003850-3.45
Mumbai(Mah)1.00-50134.0075007500-
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC93.303310033000-9.32
Parakkodu(Ker)1.00NC29.506700040000-6.29
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC146.003150030500-11.27
Soanf
Mumbai(Mah)3.00200233.001300013000420.00
Turmeric
Erode(TN)34.8338.2711539.8357375479-4.38
Perundurai(TN)21.001103356.2456995586-9.09
ChiliRed
Nagpur(Mah)79.003.95508.001250012250-
Mumbai(Mah)66.00653464.001700017000-5.56
Udaipura(Raj)6.5055067.001100011000-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC62.00178001860064.81
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60NC27.00177002050063.89
Published on November 28, 2019
