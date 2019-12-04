Spices Prices

as on : 04-12-2019 03:17:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ajwan
Pohari(MP)2.90-5.8010705--
BlackPepper
Somvarpet(Kar)13.00-71.74212.003100031000-11.43
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC101.002950029500-9.23
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC42.402900029000NC
Payyannur(Ker)0.52-10.3449.673000031000-7.69
Cardamoms
Mumbai(Mah)4.00-42.86131.00440000440000203.45
Darjeeling(WB)0.8014.2912.603700037000-
CorrianderSeed
Mumbai(Mah)59.0020.411314.00140001400016.67
Bangalore(Kar)46.0076.921898.0096509650-1.03
Kota(Raj)39.5019.72731.606250600048.81
Mangrol(Guj)6.0025362.10555060000.91
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)5.80-11.606100--
Rajkot(Guj)2.50-68.751288.305775575021.58
Narsinghgarh(MP)0.80-50114.506200650047.62
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)36.00203293.601443514125-15.09
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)26.60-17.392022.201350013800-15.63
Jasdan(Guj)10.00100271.001375013625-17.91
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)4.40214.2958.701259512605-24.49
Mandalgarh(Guj)3.6020184.201400014075-19.45
Chotila(Guj)1.5025142.52155001550029.17
Vadodara(Guj)1.36-2.7218000--
Mumbai(Mah)1.00-97.3686.002300023000-8.00
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)0.80-1.6014250--
DryChillies
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)36.20761.9147.201100011200-
Sindhanur(Kar)25.00-50.005800--
Bangalore(Kar)24.00601133.00180001800012.50
Imphal(Man)3.20-3.0389.602050020500-
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)0.80-2035.102250022500-
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)72.00-45.456873.001000010000284.62
Chintamani(Kar)42.0082.61107.00105004500-
Kohima(Nag)16.00-5.88730.0057005300-
Awagarh(UP)14.00-36.36447.0075008500-
Etawah(UP)14.00-6.67335.30100009800-
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)7.00-46.15275.2736003600-28.00
Indore(F&V)(MP)6.00-47.3799.6050006000-
Asansol(WB)5.008.46241.1065206540-2.69
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)3.60-41.94119.1036003600200.00
Shillong(Meh)3.5016.67133.80650065008.33
Shrirampur(Mah)3.005060.00455060001.11
Dadengiri(Meh)3.00-33.3326.5037003900-
Milak(UP)3.002013.0079006425-
Jaunpur(UP)2.708014.701070011000-
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.6018.1822.701600016000166.67
Kosikalan(UP)2.50-24.24145.7093509220-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100295.0022502350-22.41
Pattikonda(Pun)2.00150154.134500650073.08
Chandausi(UP)2.00-2057.0077757790-
Achalda(UP)2.0066.6715.20105009900-
Rudauli(UP)1.805.8816.401281012860-
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC63.0030005900-44.44
Pattikonda(Pun)1.0025154.1355006500111.54
Faizabad(UP)1.002532.901300013200-
Roorkee(Utr)1.0066.6717.70150025007.14
Nabha(Pun)0.90-18.1886.205500570014.58
Phagwara(Pun)0.80-61.974.3845005000151.40
Hardoi(UP)0.80-27.2743.7090008650-
Kalimpong(WB)0.80-46.6730.2021002200-53.33
Naraingarh(Har)0.715.9713.705000520047.06
Firozepur City(Pun)0.70-22.2212.504900570030.67
Anandnagar(UP)0.7016.6725.8099659980-
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60NC13.802100023000138.64
Patran(Pun)0.60-33.334.2061976102-
Gondal(UP)0.60-2517.10102009350-
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)14.10442.31240.804250400021.43
Bangalore(Kar)14.00180436.006750675022.73
Kota(Raj)6.00-14.29215.603700275329.82
Mumbai(Mah)1.00NC136.0075007500-
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)3.5016.6762.503025030250-14.18
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC101.103310033100-9.32
Pulpally(Ker)1.0025153.603250031500-8.45
Soanf
Mumbai(Mah)1.00-66.67235.001300013000420.00
Turmeric
Duggirala(AP)36.983.15384.02610053001.48
Erode(TN)36.1635.7911830.2157595607-4.02
Perundurai(TN)26.00-21.213474.2458295699-7.02
Mumbai(Mah)4.00-88.57433.0013500135003.85
ChiliRed
Mumbai(Mah)35.00-46.973534.001700017000-5.56
Indore(F&V)(MP)27.00-54.009000--
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC66.00173001730060.19
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.7016.6728.40175001770062.04
Published on December 04, 2019
spices and condiments