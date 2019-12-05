Spices Prices

as on : 05-12-2019 03:12:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC103.003050029500-8.96
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60-14.2919.603200029000-11.11
Payyannur(Ker)0.52NC50.713000030000-7.69
Cardamoms
Darjeeling(WB)0.60-2513.803700037000-
CorrianderSeed
Guna(MP)69.70-139.406105--
Kota(Raj)57.4045.322846.405800625038.10
Shamgarh(MP)4.66-9.326410--
Mangrol(Guj)3.10-48.33368.30546055503.02
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)1.90-67.2415.40142506100-
Narsinghgarh(MP)1.0025116.506200620047.62
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Merta City(Raj)24.10-24.69702.401500015190-14.29
Radhanpur(Guj)21.00NC196.801400013500-16.67
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)17.30-34.962056.801380013500-13.75
Sanchor(Raj)8.40554.301400014000-2.10
Thara(Guj)3.90-37.5117.241363714237-19.44
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)2.602256.801425014250-
Vav(Guj)2.25221.435.201330814362-15.41
Chotila(Guj)1.00-33.33144.52155001550029.17
Sami(Guj)0.80-77.14153.501387514000-19.57
DryChillies
Dhing(ASM)500.00-10.716880.00125009500-
Imphal(Man)3.303.1296.202050020500-
Hiriyur(Kar)2.00-4.0014000--
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)0.9012.536.902250022500-
Thoubal(Man)0.60NC19.902250022500-
Garlic
Mumbai(Mah)110.0025606.0054004700-
Kohima(Nag)17.006.25764.0053005700-
Etawah(UP)15.007.14365.301000010000-
Faizabad(UP)10.0090052.901300013000-
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)8.6022.86292.4736003600-28.00
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)5.20-10.406200-313.33
Kosikalan(UP)2.604150.9093559350-
Jaunpur(UP)2.50-7.4119.701060010700-
Pattikonda(Pun)2.00100160.1345005500150.00
Nabha(Pun)2.00122.2290.205800550020.83
Golagokarnath(UP)1.80NC67.1049706930125.91
Rudauli(UP)1.70-5.5619.801280012810-
Dadri(UP)1.505039.1089008950-
Hardoi(UP)1.3062.546.3089809000-
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC65.00480030001.05
Pattikonda(Pun)1.00NC160.1350005500177.78
Phagwara(Pun)1.002576.3850004500179.33
Balrampur(UP)1.002522.1014001300-
Paliakala(UP)0.90-18.1824.1081007230-
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.7016.6724.90240002400050.00
Shahabad(Har)0.60NC15.90650065004.84
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60NC15.00168002100090.91
Naraingarh(Har)0.56-21.1314.826000500076.47
MethiSeeds
Kota(Raj)4.00-33.33223.604213370047.82
Shamgarh(MP)0.75-1.503785--
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)2.50-28.5767.503025030250-14.18
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC103.703310033100-9.32
Soanf
Mumbai(Mah)12.001100259.001300013000-10.34
Turmeric
Erode(TN)20.55-43.1711871.3155405759-6.10
Perundurai(TN)13.00-503500.2456395829-11.04
ChiliRed
Udaipura(Raj)1.70-48.4877.001100011000-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC68.00173001730060.19
Published on December 05, 2019
TOPICS
spices and condiments