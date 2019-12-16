Spices Prices

as on : 16-12-2019 02:31:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Taliparamba(Ker)1.40-12.545.803025030500-9.70
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC105.003050030500-6.15
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.8033.3321.203400032000-2.86
Payyannur(Ker)0.652552.013000030000-7.69
CorrianderSeed
Bangalore(Kar)78.0069.572054.0096509650-1.03
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)4.10115.7923.60610514250-
Mangrol(Guj)3.00-3.23374.30530054606.00
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.505036.706700640048.89
Visavadar(Guj)0.60-91.5780.92517052902.99
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)27.2057.232111.201360013800-15.00
Halvad(Guj)6.40-44.83390.981440014250-14.79
Morbi(Guj)2.5056.259.801342513040-8.83
Sami(Guj)0.60-73.91159.301392513875-16.24
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)41.0070.831215.00180001800012.50
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)180.001507233.001200010000361.54
Pune(Mah)73.00-27.726594.003500250075.00
Pune(Mah)65.00-35.646594.00135002500575.00
Kohima(Nag)17.006.25830.0053005700-
Indore(F&V)(MP)15.00150129.6040005000-
Asansol(WB)4.50462.5251.70664066408.85
Shillong(Meh)2.50-28.57138.806800650030.77
Pattikonda(Pun)2.00100166.133800500052.00
Rudauli(UP)1.60-5.8823.001230012800-
Jaunpur(UP)1.50-4022.701100010600-
Dadri(UP)1.50NC42.1088608900-
Nabha(Pun)1.40-3093.0060005800140.00
Hardoi(UP)1.30NC48.9091508980-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.30-13.3372.7049404950120.54
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50297.0022502250-22.41
Akluj(Mah)1.00NC22.001300013000900.00
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC69.0050005000-4.76
Pattikonda(Pun)1.00NC166.1384005000236.00
Achalda(UP)1.00-5017.201050010500-
Ajuha(UP)1.00-16.6727.20106008650-
Gopiganj(UP)0.80-11.1112.30100007000566.67
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.70NC26.30240002400050.00
Kalimpong(WB)0.60-2531.4021002100-53.33
Naraingarh(Har)0.54-3.5715.9070006000105.88
MethiSeeds
Bangalore(Kar)100.00614.29636.006750675022.73
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.60-8120.704200425018.31
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC106.303330033100-5.93
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC155.603150032500-16.00
Turmeric
Erode(TN)79.04284.6212029.39583455400.59
Duggirala(AP)48.7531.83481.5252506100-12.66
Perundurai(TN)26.001003552.2455895639-16.33
Bangalore(Kar)1.00NC92.0010500105004.48
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC70.00175001730054.87
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60-14.2929.602300017500101.75
Published on December 16, 2019
