Spices Prices

as on : 17-12-2019 04:34:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ajwan
Kurnool(AP)3.40-73.4435.8011880170511.95
BlackPepper
Somvarpet(Kar)22.0069.23256.003183331000-9.05
Mangalore(Kar)3.002008.002700027000-29.87
Puttur(Kar)2.001006.002650026250-
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC44.003000029000-6.25
Payyannur(Ker)0.60-7.6953.213000030000-7.69
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)93.3062.543033.005800580011.54
Bangalore(Kar)32.00-58.972118.0096509650-1.03
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)2.70-34.1529.0061506105-
Rajkot(Guj)2.50NC1293.305500577515.79
Narsinghgarh(MP)1.5050119.505500620030.95
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.40-6.6739.506500670044.44
Dahod(Guj)1.20-2.408500--
Aklera(Raj)1.20NC9.80600056504.69
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)49.0036.113391.601425014435-12.31
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)14.60-46.322140.401320013600-17.50
Halvad(Guj)5.70-10.94402.381425014400-15.68
Sami(Guj)2.00233.33163.301390013925-16.39
Thara(Guj)1.32-66.15119.881396213637-17.52
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)1.20-53.859.201425014250-
Dhrol(Guj)0.80NC18.4013475127757.37
DryChillies
Byadagi(Kar)71.00-46.21866.001200912009-5.07
Bangalore(Kar)39.00-4.881293.00180001800012.50
Kurnool(AP)15.90269.7775.509369451131.96
Dahod(Guj)6.30-43.24120.20200002000073.91
Mangalore(Kar)3.00-2514.00110008500-21.43
Imphal(Man)3.00-9.09102.202050020500-
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)0.80-11.1138.502250022500-
Thoubal(Man)0.60NC21.102250022500-
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)120.00-33.337473.001200012000361.54
Pune(Mah)55.00-15.386802.001200013500500.00
Pune(Mah)49.00-24.626802.0030001350050.00
Chintamani(Kar)29.00-30.95165.001000010500-
Etawah(UP)13.00-13.33391.301100010000-
Katwa(WB)8.506.25179.0075007500NC
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)7.60111.11134.3035003600191.67
Indore(F&V)(MP)6.70-55.33143.0040004000-
Asansol(WB)4.20-6.67260.10666066409.18
Shillong(Meh)3.0020144.806800680030.77
Chandausi(UP)2.502562.0080407775-
Kosikalan(UP)2.40-7.69155.7094509355-
Dadri(UP)1.50NC45.1088508860-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.5015.3875.7049504940120.98
Rudauli(UP)1.40-12.525.801200012300-
Achalda(UP)1.202019.601050010500-
Hardoi(UP)1.20-7.6951.3093009150-
Patan(Mah)1.00NC17.0017504500-65.00
Chandrapur(Ganjwad)(Mah)1.00-5019.0070007000-6.67
Karad(Mah)1.00NC46.003500500040.00
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC71.00570050008.57
Pattikonda(Pun)1.00NC170.134500840080.00
Pattikonda(Pun)1.00NC170.1365008400160.00
Nabha(Pun)1.00-28.5795.0059006000136.00
Faizabad(UP)1.00-9054.901100013000-
Shahabad(Har)0.905017.70650065004.84
Sirhind(Pun)0.70-22.2212.00550060005.77
Gondal(UP)0.60NC18.301130010200-
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)11.00-21.99262.803700425013.85
Bhawani Mandi(Choumehla)(Raj)2.00-4.003850--
Kota(Raj)1.50-62.5226.60330042131.54
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC108.903350033300-5.37
Soanf
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.1024079.7051005400-23.88
Patan(Guj)1.93192.425.8862505255-12.71
Turmeric
Erode(TN)44.82-43.2912119.0355955834-3.53
Perundurai(TN)18.00-30.773588.2454345589-18.65
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC36.0096009800-
Bangalore(Kar)2.0010096.0010500105004.48
Morshi(Mah)2.00-4.003213--
ChiliRed
Nagpur(Mah)152.0092.41812.001250012500-
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC36.00172001540066.99
Morshi(Mah)3.002008.001081713268-
Published on December 17, 2019
TOPICS
spices and condiments