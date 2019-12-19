Spices Prices

as on : 19-12-2019 07:02:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Mangalore(Kar)3.00NC14.002700027000-29.87
Puttur(Kar)1.00NC10.002650026500-
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC47.203000030000-6.25
Cardamoms
Mumbai(Mah)2.00-50135.00440000440000166.67
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)65.00-30.333163.006200580019.23
Mumbai(Mah)50.0072.411472.00140001400016.67
Manasa(MP)24.0041.1865.005750515644.47
Rajkot(Guj)10.00NC1333.305750575021.05
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)7.70185.1944.4061006150-
Dahod(Guj)1.9058.336.2090008500-
Narsinghgarh(MP)1.50NC122.505800550038.10
Visavadar(Guj)0.7626.6782.44517051702.99
Amreli(Guj)0.70-58.823.1054105405-
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)30.1081.332233.801400014200-12.50
Rajkot(Guj)30.00-54.553583.601437514325-11.54
Mandalgarh(Guj)9.606.67221.401412514250-18.73
Mumbai(Mah)7.00-61.11736.002100021000-16.00
Jasdan(Guj)6.00-45.45305.001395013500-16.22
Thara(Guj)4.6248.08135.361425013800-15.81
Amreli(Guj)2.001007.301427514300-
Sami(Guj)0.90-10167.101400014125-15.79
Vav(Guj)0.84-62.676.881408013308-10.50
Dhrol(Guj)0.70-12.519.8013705134759.20
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)0.60-53.852.5014105154500.75
DryChillies
Byadagi(Kar)601.00746.482068.001260912009-0.32
Bangalore(Kar)23.0053.33174.00147501450037.21
Sindhanur(Kar)18.00200319.007100660051.06
Kurnool(AP)9.20-42.1493.9010334936945.55
Mangalore(Kar)2.00-33.3318.001100011000-21.43
Garlic
Mumbai(Mah)124.00-8.151124.0050005300-
Pune(Mah)85.0044.077402.00115003700475.00
Bangalore(Kar)73.00-23.967811.001200012000361.54
Nagpur(Mah)58.00163.64752.0057501425064.29
Pune(Mah)56.00-5.087402.003500370075.00
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)27.30217.44347.0736003600-28.00
Etawah(UP)9.00-18.18431.301200012000-
Indore(F&V)(MP)8.0019.4159.0040004000-
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)7.802.63149.9034003500183.33
Katwa(WB)7.50-11.76194.0075007500NC
Asansol(WB)4.25-5.56277.60660066008.20
Parakkodu(Ker)3.005065.505000550025.00
Pattikonda(Pun)3.00233.33184.134500600080.00
Shillong(Meh)2.50-16.67149.806200680019.23
Allahabad(UP)2.5025111.5042009800162.50
Kosikalan(UP)2.20-4.35164.7094409460-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100301.0023502250-18.97
Chandrapur(Ganjwad)(Mah)2.0010023.0070007000-6.67
Satara(Mah)2.0010044.0028502750-28.75
Dadri(UP)2.0033.3349.1086508850-
Hardoi(UP)1.50-60.5361.9092509240-
Rudauli(UP)1.50-6.2532.001180011900-
Nabha(Pun)1.303097.6060005900140.00
Bijnaur(UP)1.20-2.408140-239.17
Achalda(UP)1.20NC22.001060010500-
Akluj(Mah)1.00NC26.001300013000900.00
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC75.0050005000-4.76
Rahata(Mah)1.00-2.003000-150.00
Kamthi(Mah)1.00NC3.008000650045.45
Pattikonda(Pun)1.0011.11184.1370006000180.00
Chandausi(UP)1.00-5068.0081508100-
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-5080.6080008500370.59
Haldwani(Utr)1.00-23.0823.8080003800142.42
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.8014.2927.90240002400050.00
Firozepur City(Pun)0.8014.2914.106250490066.67
Solan(Nalagarh)(HP)0.60-1.206500--
MethiSeeds
Mumbai(Mah)13.001200162.0075007500-
Rajkot(Guj)12.9029308.604250422530.77
Kota(Raj)9.00500244.603990330022.77
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)2.00-5079.503125031250-11.35
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC114.103350033500-5.37
Parakkodu(Ker)1.00NC31.506750067000-5.59
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC157.603150031500-16.00
Soanf
Mumbai(Mah)5.00-73.68307.001300013000-10.34
Turmeric
Erode(TN)74.8576.9912353.3157195544-1.40
Perundurai(TN)34.0025.933710.2457125819-10.60
Duggirala(AP)13.65-70.5601.3643255500-28.05
Mumbai(Mah)9.00-64501.001000010000-23.08
ChiliRed
Mumbai(Mah)73.008.963814.001700017000-5.56
Nagpur(Mah)63.00-58.55938.001225012500-
Udaipura(Raj)4.20147.0685.401100011000-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC74.00172001720052.21
Published on December 19, 2019
TOPICS
spices and condiments