Spices Prices

as on : 27-12-2019 04:06:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC52.403000030000-6.25
Payyannur(Ker)0.52NC57.632900030000-10.77
CorrianderSeed
Bangalore(Kar)34.006.252186.0096509650-1.03
Kota(Raj)33.00-28.883321.80550055005.77
Rajkot(Guj)7.00401357.305800532522.11
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)42.0016.673739.601425014375-12.31
Jasdan(Guj)30.00400365.001435013950-13.81
Merta City(Raj)23.10-4.15748.601600015000-8.57
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)17.20-42.862268.201400014000-12.50
Halvad(Guj)15.42123.48447.021455014000-13.91
Thara(Guj)10.80133.77156.961443714250-14.71
Vav(Guj)3.29291.6713.461257814080-20.05
Sami(Guj)3.2077.78177.101425014125-12.98
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)27.001251371.00180001800012.50
Kurnool(AP)10.50-11.02138.5097871000037.85
Rajkot(Guj)4.00300247.0010000620042.86
Imphal(Man)3.20NC115.002050020500-
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)0.70-12.543.502250022500-
Thoubal(Man)0.7016.6723.702250022500-
Garlic
Pune(Mah)72.00208094.003700100085.00
Bangalore(Kar)43.00-41.17897.001200012000361.54
Pune(Mah)42.00-308094.00125001000525.00
Indore(F&V)(MP)23.502837.5207.6040003000-
Etawah(UP)10.00-23.08477.301100010900-
Asansol(WB)3.25-23.53284.106520660016.43
Pulpally(Ker)3.0050307.00235023504.44
Dadri(UP)2.00NC57.1087508750-
Kosikalan(UP)1.90NC176.3096109610-
Hardoi(UP)1.7013.3365.3092209250-
Haldwani(Utr)1.101026.004500800036.36
Akluj(Mah)1.00NC30.001200013000823.08
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6724.001150010600-
Rudauli(UP)1.00-33.3340.201120011450-
Nabha(Pun)0.70-12.5103.8060005600650.00
MethiSeeds
Bangalore(Kar)13.00-87662.006750675022.73
Rajkot(Guj)10.2027.5345.004250425030.77
Kota(Raj)2.00NC252.603850395018.46
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)1.00-5081.503025031250-14.18
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100161.603250031500-13.33
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC78.00176001760055.75
Published on December 27, 2019
