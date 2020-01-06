Spices Prices

as on : 06-01-2020 01:29:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Taliparamba(Ker)1.30-15.8029700--9.31
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.80-6.5031000--
Garlic
Awagarh(UP)20.00-118.009000--
Visavadar(Guj)10.92-10.928750--
Tanda Urmur(UP)5.00-74.007500--
Tamkuhi Road(UP)5.00-51.7010500-501.72
Asansol(WB)4.00-72.626500--2.11
Parakkodu(Ker)3.00-20.504500--
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-82.002350--7.84
Kosikalan(UP)1.90-59.909715-677.20
Sahiyapur(UP)1.70-1.7010600-618.64
Gadaura(UP)1.50-17.708300-295.24
Naraingarh(Har)0.72-8.266500--
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60-4.3021400--
Pepperungarbled
Parakkodu(Ker)1.50-7.5062000--
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30-46.8032900--7.58
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-45.8032500--8.45
Turmeric
Erode(TN)108.30-4589.145841-0.71
Perundurai(TN)40.00-1721.525839--14.12
Published on January 06, 2020
